INNERGY Receives $44M Growth Investment from Mainsail Partners

“Say goodbye to separate spreadsheets and home-grown databases for tracking bidding, jobs, and costing. INNERGY is designed to bring all the essential workflow processes for millwork shops into one intuitive user experience that can be accessed from anywhere,” said Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY. “We believe Mainsail’s experience and resources dedicated to helping vertical SaaS businesses like ours will be invaluable as we keep growing and expanding our community of Raving Fans.”

“Marc and the INNERGY team combine decades of hands-on experience running woodworking shops with creative software development and a strong focus on creating Raving Fans among their customers. This is reflected in how their products and education solutions are purpose-built to help shop owners run better businesses,” said Jason Frankel, Partner at Mainsail Partners. “We are thrilled to invest in INNERGY and support their efforts to offer more innovative products and educational resources to their growing customer base.”

As part of this investment, Ed Roshitsh, a seasoned SaaS executive, will join the INNERGY Board of Directors, alongside Jason Frankel and Jackie Friedman, Vice President at Mainsail Partners.

About INNERGY:

INNERGY provides comprehensive ERP and engineering solutions for the woodworking industry, combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to help millwork businesses optimize their operations and drive growth. To learn more, visit www.innergy.com and follow INNERGY on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

