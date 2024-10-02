InnerSpace Secures Patent for Predictive Hyperbolic Location Fingerprinting Technology

InnerSpace patents groundbreaking Wi-Fi-based PHLF technology, delivering 5x precision in space utilization without costly hardware or sensors.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnerSpace, a global leader in Space Utilization and location-based technology, is excited to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially patented its groundbreaking Predictive Hyperbolic Location Fingerprinting (pHLF) technology. This patent reinforces InnerSpace's industry leadership, delivering unparalleled accuracy in WiFi-based Space Utilization without the need for costly hardware or sensor maintenance.

InnerSpace's patented pHLF technology delivers insights for spaces as small as 100 square feet, addressing long-standing challenges of accuracy and reliability in modern workspaces. For over two decades, companies have faced imprecise and unreliable WiFi location services. Now, with pHLF, InnerSpace provides 5x the precision, offering businesses the ability to understand and optimize even the smallest spaces with unparalleled accuracy.

"This milestone represents more than a decade of focused research and development and five years of rigorous patent scrutiny, validating that our approach is both unique and unmatched in the market. We didn't just find a temporary solution—we created an entirely new way of leveraging WiFi to generate powerful insights for businesses.", says James Wu, CEO of InnerSpace.

The patent secures InnerSpace's leadership in WiFi-based location technology, allowing companies to gain deep behavioral insights without installing expensive hardware or sensors. One of the most innovative aspects of this technology is its deduplication capability, ensuring accurate data even in environments where individuals use multiple devices such as phones, laptops, and tablets. This level of precision allows businesses to track movements and interactions confidently, unlocking valuable insights into workspace utilization and employee behaviors.

With the patent now in place, InnerSpace's pHLF technology offers businesses an unrivaled competitive edge. The hardware-free approach makes it the most cost-efficient solution available. At the same time, its real-time analytics capabilities empower HR, IT, and operations teams to make data-driven decisions to improve their workspaces.

About InnerSpace

InnerSpace is a space utilization platform that helps large enterprises make smarter decisions about using corporate real estate. Our powerful technology leverages a company's existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to provide unrivaled, multi-dimensional data without all the cost and effort needed for traditional sensor-based systems.

