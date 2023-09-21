Innerwell expands at-home ketamine treatment to 14 states, announces partnership with Enthea to offer psychedelic teletherapy as a workplace benefit

"We couldn't be more excited to expand access to our world-class clinical team for patients who are seeking safe and affordable treatment," said Lisa Kennedy, Innerwell founder and CEO. Tweet this

Innerwell's evidence-based protocols are designed to harness ketamine's ability to promote neuroplasticity in the brain, acting as a catalyst for healing that can help patients change the way they think, act, and feel. Ketamine is a safe, FDA-approved medication with powerful biological and cognitive effects. Alongside other psychedelics, ketamine has been embraced by mental health clinicians as an alternative to traditional psychiatric medications after a growing body of research has shown that it has rapid, powerful effects on conditions like depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand access to our world-class clinical team for patients who are seeking safe and affordable treatment," said Lisa Kennedy, Innerwell founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Enthea to help future-thinking employers offer innovative treatments that can have transformative outcomes. With a shared vision to remove barriers to quality care, we are one step closer to providing highly-effective treatment to millions of Americans who suffer from mental health issues."

Enthea is the only third-party administrator offering medication-assisted therapy as a workplace benefit. Enthea has recently expanded its service to offer nationwide coverage, able to serve employers across the U.S., furthering its mission of providing affordable access to safe and effective ketamine-assisted therapies for all who can benefit.

"Innerwell has one of the most extensive clinical protocols for at-home-ketamine treatment that we've seen," said Sherry Rais, Enthea CEO and co-founder. "We aim to remove health equity obstacles that prevent patients from receiving impactful mental healthcare treatments, and by partnering with Innerwell, we can continue to do so."

Founded in 2021, Innerwell patients can receive at-home, telehealth care in 14 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Washington State, and most recently, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Minnesota, as well as in-person care at six locations across California and New York.

About Innerwell:

Innerwell is a revolutionary at-home ketamine therapy platform with an emphasis on therapy. Founded in New York City in 2021, Innerwell is combining the groundbreaking advancements seen in psychedelics with novel approaches to digital care and a focus on creating therapeutic relationships between patients and highly trained, licensed providers. A female-led company, the Innerwell co-founder team consists of CEO Lisa Kennedy, Head of Growth Anthony Mangia, and Medical Director Dr. Michael Cooper. Dr. Cooper holds an M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and he completed psychiatry residency at the NYU School of Medicine, where he served as chief resident and a research therapist on the phase II trial of psilocybin-assisted therapy for alcohol use disorder. For more information, visit www.helloinnerwell.com.

About Enthea

Enthea is a licensed, third-party administrator of health insurance benefits with a mission to provide access to safe, affordable and effective medication-assisted therapies, starting with ketamine therapy. Through Enthea benefit services, companies can cover this new and innovative treatment for their employees and families – leading to improved productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will include MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies as they are approved.

