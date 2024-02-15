Innerwell expands insurance access to innovative mental health treatment and announces the launch of Innerwell Insights, its AI-driven behavioral coaching platform

"Our commitment to expanding coverage in 2024 reflects our mission to eliminate barriers and transform mental healthcare, ultimately improving patients' lives," said Lisa Kennedy, Innerwell founder and CEO. Post this

Innerwell is now in-network in California with Aetna, Anthem, Blue Shield California, Magellan, and Optum, as well as Aetna and Optum in New York. With millions now eligible for in-network coverage, Innerwell aims to expand access to cutting-edge mental health treatments with these new insurance partnerships.

Later this year, the company plans to launch its patient mental health platform 2.0, a revolutionary step utilizing AI to optimize patient outcomes. With the next iteration of its platform, Innerwell will combine the best of clinical care — including a modern understanding of novel medicines — with the best in data-driven patient-facing care. Using machine learning and a proprietary coaching framework the platform empowers patients to establish mental health-supportive habits. The company is currently recruiting patients to test the updated platform.

As the first company focused on increasing access to digital and (in select markets) in-person mental healthcare from licensed experts with specialized training in emerging modalities like ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and EMDR alongside conventional psychiatry and psychotherapy, Innerwell aims to integrate novel therapies into mainstream mental health care by delivering an integrated care model with protocols backed by clinical data.

