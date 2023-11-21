Innisfree Hotels Acquires 94-Room Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach

The Hilton-branded property, Innisfree's first in this historic part of Florida, is a seamless fit for the hotel operator's beachfront and beach-oriented portfolio.

GULF BREEZE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innisfree Hotels (innisfreehotels.com), a best-in-class operator of beachfront hotels and resorts in the Southeastern United States, has completed the acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in St. Augustine-Vilano Beach, Fla. The 94-room property, originally built in 2001 as a high-end condo, is Innisfree's first hotel in the St. Augustine area.

"The Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach fits perfectly into our beachfront and beach-oriented portfolio," said Jeremy Skinner, Regional Director of Operations at Innisfree Hotels. "If other great properties like it become available, we would very much like to have more presence in the area."

Nestled in a lively Art Deco beach town and close to the historic district of St. Augustine, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton is conveniently located near attractions like the Colonial Spanish Quarter, Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Park, St. Augustine Beach, and the Alligator Farm Zoological Park, plus lots of great dining options and beautiful scenery within walking distance. The hotel's many amenities include EV chargers; an outdoor pool surrounded by lush gardens; a fitness center; public beach access; free wifi; an 840-square-foot meeting room; free breakfast for guests; and a retail shop with food, soft drinks, beer, and wine.

Innisfree Hotels plans to make improvements throughout the property in 2024. A current renovation underway on the beach access area will add a pavilion for events, new restrooms, showers, and much more. The hotel's 35 employees were all retained through the acquisition.

The Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach is located at 95 Vilano Road in St. Augustine. Reservations are available by calling the hotel directly at 904-827-9797 or booking online at hilton.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 27 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and the planet. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

