Innisfree Hotels Appoints Jason Nicholson as Senior Vice President of Development and Asset Management: An Industry Insider Primed to Drive Portfolio Growth

Jason's proven business acumen, combined with an unwavering dedication to Innisfree over nearly three decades, makes him an invaluable asset.

Nicholson's transition from his prior role as Vice President of Operations has been seamless. His background in managing 29 diversified properties and his contributions to acquisition strategies are crucial as Innisfree expands its footprint. His skill set aligns closely with the needs of a portfolio that spans global brands like Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Hyatt, and Choice as well as nine independent brands, across 10 unique markets.

Beyond his operational accomplishments, Nicholson was instrumental in the recent acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Jekyll Island, Ga and the opening of Marriott's newest beachfront hotel, The Fairfield Inn & Suites on Pensacola Beach. Currently, he is spearheading the development of three new hotels and negotiating the acquisition of two more, each in unique markets. These endeavors are in addition to his oversight of multimillion-dollar renovations across existing Innisfree assets.

Nicholson's expertise extends into the realm of compliance and negotiation, dealing effectively with local governments, inspectors, and intricate commercial building codes. His skill in identifying burgeoning markets and amplifying the value of matured assets underscores his preparedness for this advanced role.

"I consider this advancement a monumental chapter in my career journey at Innisfree," Nicholson reflected. "From starting at the front desk to ascending into executive ranks, the narrative not only gives me pride while reflecting on individual growth but also exemplifies the fertile career paths Innisfree offers. I am wholly committed to leveraging this role to bring unparalleled value to our stakeholders and to the hospitality industry at large."

Nicholson's appointment comes as Innisfree is intent on widening its hospitality portfolio, focusing beach-oriented resorts, hotels, and restaurants. With Innisfree's reputation for responsible and progressive asset management, the industry will undoubtedly watch closely as Nicholson embarks on this new chapter.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 24 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and the planet. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

