Innisfree Hotels Promotes Hospitality Veteran Rhiannon Reynolds to a Senior Leadership Role as Vice President of Operations

VP/Operations is the latest step in a storied hospitality career that began over 20 years ago when Reynolds worked as an administrative assistant at the Radisson Beach Resort and Hampton Inn in Fort Walton Beach. It was supposed to be a temporary detour in her planned career as a higher education fundraiser, but she quickly rose through the ranks — first in hotel sales as a senior sales manager followed by director of sales and regional director of sales, then in hotel management as a general manager and regional manager — and joined the Innisfree team in 2018.

She was most recently an Innisfree Regional Manager based in Fort Walton Beach; her new position will be based at Innisfree's Gulf Breeze headquarters.

"Rhiannon embodies everything we look for in a leader: collaborative, empathetic, and mission-driven," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "We are a better company with her in it, and even more so now that she has taken on this critical senior leadership role as our Vice President of Operations."

A graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Reynolds says her communications background has enabled her to solve problems "quickly, calmly, and efficiently" in the hospitality business. She is known at Innisfree for her ability to uncover new revenue sources as well as to build relationships with a range of people.

"Innisfree's commitment to our people and the planet creates an environment of support and collaboration that makes me feel motivated and fulfilled at work," said Reynolds. "I am grateful for this opportunity to put my skills to use on a broader scale for the company."

Reynolds shares her skills with the next generation of hospitality professionals and hoteliers as an adjunct professor at Northwest Florida State College. She is passionate about providing employment opportunities for disabled adults and helped the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Walton Beach win an Exceptional Employer award last year and be the first partner site for Project SEARCH in Okaloosa County. In addition, Reynolds volunteers with One Hopeful Place, which provides services to those facing homelessness in Okaloosa County, and she is an avid supporter of libraries.

When she's not working or volunteering, Reynolds enjoys spending time with family, friends, and her two teenage children outdoors, on the beach, and watching movies.

