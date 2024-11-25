Inno-focus and Plataine Announce a Partnership to Drive Innovation in the DACH Region

"We are thrilled to partner with Plataine to bring best-in-class AI-powered production scheduling and manufacturing optimization solutions to our customers. Plataine's innovation supports our mission to drive digital transformation and industrial automation." Matthias Wendt, CEO of inno-focus Post this

Matthias Wendt, CEO of inno-focus, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Plataine to bring best-in-class AI-powered production scheduling and manufacturing optimization solutions to our customers. Plataine's innovation supports our mission to drive digital transformation and industrial automation perfectly. This partnership not only enhances our offering but also enables us to better meet the evolving needs of the market."

Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, commented: "This partnership with inno-focus represents a significant step in our growth strategy for the DACH region. inno-focus' deep market understanding and alignment with our technology and target industries make them the ideal partner to accelerate the deployment of Plataine's AI solutions in the DACH region. Together, we look forward to helping manufacturers optimize their operations and achieve new levels of efficiency."

Meet us at the 6th Annual Members Meeting of Composites United in Solar Hall, Stade to learn more about this partnership.

About inno-focus:

inno-focus supports companies in making their processes more efficient and increasing their added value through intelligent consulting and smart software solutions. With innovation and digitalization, inno-focus creates sustainable competitive advantages for customers and helps them to shape their future.

As a provider for consulting and software system integration, inno-focus specializes in innovation, digital transformation, and automation for the manufacturing industry. Serving aerospace, automotive, and composites industries in the DACH region, inno-focus offers comprehensive digital solutions that enhance production processes and drive industrial innovation.

inno-focus is certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001. As a member of the GAIA-X initiative inno-focus supports the development of a sovereign data infrastructure for Europe. The company's customers and partners include BMW, Brembo SGL Carbon, Transdev and many more. To learn more about inno-focus go to https://www.inno-focus.com.

About Plataine:

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen.

Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

