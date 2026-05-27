Innodisk Launches APEX Series Edge AI Systems to Accelerate Industrial AI Deployment at the Edge

"Through our collaboration with Innodisk, we are enabling a new generation of edge AI solutions that bring powerful AI capabilities closer to where data is generated," said Anand Venkatesan, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. " Post this

As enterprises increasingly shift from cloud-based AI to edge-based architectures, they face critical challenges, including latency, bandwidth limitations, data privacy concerns, and limited system control. Innodisk's APEX Series directly addresses these barriers by enabling localized AI processing, minimizing reliance on cloud infrastructure, and providing greater flexibility in system design.

"Innodisk is uniquely positioned at the intersection of data, storage, and AI," said Victor Le, President of Innodisk USA Corporation. "With the APEX Series, we are helping customers move beyond experimentation to real-world deployment of AI at the edge to deliver the performance, reliability and scalability required for industrial environments."

A key highlight of the series is the APEX-A100, an advanced edge AI system designed for demanding industrial use cases:

Powered by Qualcomm ® Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series Industrial Processor – Built on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s industrial-grade processor, which is designed to deliver high‑compute, power‑efficient AI performance for demanding industrial applications, the A100 enables high-performance AI processing and advanced Vision-Language Model (VLM) capabilities for real-time scene understanding.

Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series Industrial Processor – Built on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s industrial-grade processor, which is designed to deliver high‑compute, power‑efficient AI performance for demanding industrial applications, the A100 enables high-performance AI processing and advanced Vision-Language Model (VLM) capabilities for real-time scene understanding. High Performance with Power Efficiency – The Dragonwing IQ9-powered A100 delivers exceptional compute performance (up to 100 dense TOPS) while maintaining energy efficiency, making it ideal for edge environments with power and space constraints.

Extended Industrial Lifecycle – Designed for long-term deployment, the A100 offers guaranteed availability and support through 2038, reducing the need for costly hardware redesigns.

"Through our collaboration with Innodisk, we are enabling a new generation of edge AI solutions that bring powerful AI capabilities closer to where data is generated," said Anand Venkatesan, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, we are helping customers unlock faster insights, improved efficiency, and greater operational control."

Innodisk's APEX Series stands out for its flexibility and ecosystem approach. As one of the few companies building across the full spectrum of edge AI computing platforms, Innodisk enables customers to select the optimal architecture for their AI workloads and scale seamlessly across deployments.

By moving intelligence closer to the data source, the APEX Series enables secure, real-time processing while reducing bandwidth costs and improving system responsiveness—critical requirements for modern industrial AI deployments.

**About Innodisk**

Established in 2005 in Taiwan, Innodisk is a global leader in industrial-grade memory and storage solutions, maintaining the largest market share in industrial-grade storage and ranking among the top 10 worldwide providers of memory modules. Building on this strong foundation, we are now evolving beyond industrial market to pioneer innovations in Edge AI domains.

From storage to cutting-edge AI applications, our solutions serve as reliable building blocks for AI deployments, enabling real-time data sensing, accelerated computing, and intelligent decision-making at the edge. Through hardware-software integration, we create comprehensive solutions that address the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. As we expand our global presence, our goal is to accelerate the widespread adoption of AI and edge computing, contributing to architecting a more intelligent world.

For more information about Innodisk's solutions and AI application cases, please visit https://www.innodisk.com/

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, Innodisk, 1 7818357118, [email protected], https://www.innodisk.com/en

SOURCE Innodisk