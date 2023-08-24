InnoGrit Showcases a Variety of SSD Controllers and Reference Designs at FMS 2023

InnoGrit remains committed to technological advancements and innovation in the storage industry. Tweet this

At FMS 2023, InnoGrit took the stage with multiple SSD controllers and module products. In this event, InnoGrit displayed a selection of its SSD controller products, which range from consumer-level to enterprise-level, SATA to PCIe.

In the consumer market, InnoGrit's PCIe 4.0 DRAM-less RainierQX (IG5220) controller provides a premium, cost-optimized solution that precisely meets the requirements of the mainstream PC market. Combined with the Micron B58R in an M.2 SSD reference design, which supports 4 channels with NAND speeds of 2400 MT/s, it is top choice for high-capacity, high-performance, and cost-effective SSDs.

In addition, InnoGrit exhibited the SSD reference design based on the PCIe 5.0 client controller - tacomaPC (IG5666), demonstrating its exceptional performance. This reference design's live demonstration, as depicted in the CDM test results chart, garnered widespread acclaim.

At FMS2023, InnoGrit also displayed its new generation PCIe 5.0 enterprise controller - Tacoma (IG5669). It demonstrated exceptional performance with sequential read speeds of up to 14GB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 12GB/s, and 4K random read performance exceeding 3.3M IOPS.

InnoGrit has established close cooperative partnerships with a number of the industry's top solid-state drive module suppliers, and will continue to assist clients in reducing costs and maintaining competitiveness in emerging domains.

InnoGrit displayed numerous module reference designs during this event, including CFX, BGA SSDs, industrial-grade, and enterprise-grade products. Committed to offering professional storage technology and comprehensive solutions, InnoGrit supports a variety of flexible cooperation models, such as customized services for high-end SSDs and specialized SSDs. With the assistance of InnoGrit's robust enterprise storage ecosystem partner program, a number of enterprise-level products have reached advanced phases of cooperation in large data centers.

Despite the impact of macroeconomic factors on market potential, InnoGrit remains committed to technological advancements and innovation in the storage industry. In accordance with the design tenets of enhancing security, decreasing power consumption, and enhancing performance, InnoGrit continuously enhance its products' software and hardware integration capabilities, supplying a variety of clients with high-performance solid-state drive controller chips and storage solutions.

InnoGrit is a fabless IC design company focused on advancing storage technology to solve the data storage and data transport problems in artificial intelligence and other big data applications through innovative integrated circuit (IC) and system solutions. Our innovation in system performance, efficiency, reliability, and security is the foundation that supports our mission to unleash the potential limited by traditional data processing architectures and enable a new class of products to consumers, data centers, and enterprises. Learn more at http://www.innogritcorp.com/ and follow InnoGrit on Linkedin and Facebook.

