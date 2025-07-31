InnoGrit Unveils InnoGrit-N3X: Next-Generation Cache SSDs Optimized for AI and Real-Time Edge Computing

InnoGrit proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the InnoGrit-N3X series—an enterprise-grade line of high-performance cache SSDs purpose-built to meet the data-intensive demands of AI-integrated computing, autonomous driving, high-frequency trading, and real-time data analysis.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available in both U.2 and E1.S form factors, the InnoGrit-N3X series delivers exceptional versatility and scalability for next-generation storage infrastructure.

Built for Speed, Engineered for Intelligence

Powered by the cutting-edge InnoGrit® IG5668 SSD controller and high-performance KIOXIA XL-FLASH, the InnoGrit-N3X series is designed to accelerate the future of data processing. Featuring PCIe Gen5 x4 and NVMe 2.0 support, it's available in enterprise-optimized capacities of 800GB, 1600GB, and 3200GB to support evolving AI and edge computing workloads.

As AI inference workloads shift from cloud to edge – where ultra-low latency and blazing-fast performance are critical – the InnoGrit-N3X series delivers uncompromising performance:

Ultra-low latency: as low as 13μs read / 4μs write - up to 75% lower read latency compared to typical PCIe 5.0 data center SSDs

Exceptional throughput: up to 14 GB/s sequential read and 12 GB/s sequential write for data-intensive applications

Outstanding random performance: up to 1.6 million IOPS for sustained 4K random writes under full-drive steady-state conditions - up to 4x the performance of typical PCIe 5.0 data center SSDs

Extreme Endurance: up to 100 Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) for write-intensive enterprise environments

Comprehensive Data Protection and Security

The InnoGrit-N3X series is equipped with a full suite of data integrity and security features to meet enterprise-grade reliability standards, including:

Proprietary 3rd-generation 4K LDPC ECC

LDPC ECC End-to-End data protection

AES-256 encryption

Power loss protection (PLP)

Zining Wu, CEO of InnoGrit, stated:

"In today's digital era, the InnoGrit-N3X SSD is redefining data storage with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This isn't just an incremental upgrade—it's a foundational leap forward, powering the next wave of innovation in AI/ML, edge computing, and real-time analytics. By reducing random access latency by 75% and extending DWPD by over 30x, the N3X breaks conventional performance barriers, unlocking unparalleled data agility and real-time intelligence. Businesses can now harness transformative insights and lead with confidence in a data-driven world."

CC Wu, GM of Embedded Flash Division, Innodisk:

"Our long-standing collaboration with InnoGrit has built strong confidence in the stability and performance of their solutions. In our recent evaluation, the InnoGrit® IG5668 controller demonstrated impressive capabilities through the InnoGrit-N3X SSD, particularly in high-IOPS, low-latency workloads such as AI inference and edge computing.

As an SSD solution provider, Innodisk looks forward to further collaboration based on this architecture to co-develop a high-performance, scalable storage lineup that sets a new standard for speed and reliability."

About InnoGrit

InnoGrit is focused on advancing storage technology to solve the data storage and data transport problem in artificial intelligence and other big data applications through innovative integrated circuit (IC) and system solutions. Our innovation in system performance, efficiency, reliability, and security is the foundation that supports our mission to unleash the potential limited by traditional data processing architectures and enable a new class of products to consumers, data centers, and enterprises.

InnoGrit's high-performance, low power full turn-key SSD controller solutions enable businesses across industries to maximize their investments in next-generation applications while reducing capital and operational expenses. InnoGrit provides a flexible business model from SDK to full turnkey (FTK) support all the way through reference designs. Our ICs are designed with security, power, and performance in mind, and are equipped with advanced LDPC technology, end-to-end data protection and support for all the key security standards.

With a reputation for technology, quality and reliability, InnoGrit is a trusted partner to leading global OEMs, semiconductor companies, and flash vendors.

