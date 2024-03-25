InnoLight Collaborates with Marvell on the Launch of 800G ZR/ZR+ Optical Modules for Data Center Interconnects

The InnoLight 800G ZR/ZR+ optical modules are designed with InnoLight's leading edge silicon photonic integrated circuit engine, and the Marvell Orion coherent DSP, enables outstanding product performance for data center interconnects. Post this

"800G is the next milestone for DCI and carrier networks and will give service providers the ability to scale rapidly while reducing cost and power per bit," said Samuel Liu, Senior Director, Product Line Management at Marvell. "We're excited to collaborate with InnoLight as one of the industry leaders in expanding the capabilities for pluggable module technology to coherent applications."

"The launch of our 800G ZR OSFP coherent optics product line powered by Marvell's Orion coherent DSP will drive the steady evolution of standards-based small form factor coherent pluggable modules toward higher speeds," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer, InnoLight. "We will also launch an 800G ZR with high Tx output power up to 3dBm as part of this new product family."

