InnoLight to Show Case Advanced Optical Transceiver Solutions for DC/AI at OFC 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnoLight Technology, the global leading optical solutions provider, announced that it will show case a broad portfolio of 800G and 1.6Tbps silicon photonics transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center applications at the 2024 OFC Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, March 26-28 in booth #2625.