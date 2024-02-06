Innophos Helps Manufacturers Improve Texture of Upcycled Cheese

"With our deep understanding of how to optimize the physical, chemical, and sensorial properties of cheese, Innophos is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers develop upcycled cheese that is both delicious and authentic to traditional processed cheese." Post this

"With our deep understanding of how to optimize the physical, chemical, and sensorial properties of cheese, Innophos is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers develop upcycled cheese that is both delicious and authentic to traditional processed cheese," said Amr Shaheed, Technical Service Manager, Innophos. He added, "We have developed a new solution that results in less than a 10% difference in meltability between an upcycled and a traditional processed cheese. Our knowledgeable team is dedicated to creating science-backed solutions that help our customers deliver the highest quality products to their consumers."

To explore upcycled cheese solutions from Innophos or learn more about other food waste reduction strategies, please click here.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, and enzyme-based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious, and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

