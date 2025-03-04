Innophos Launches Solution for Nutrient Dense Bars-LEVAIR® Fortify improves texture and volume in high-protein, soft-baked bars

By providing improved functionality in high-protein bar formulations, LEVAIR® Fortify allows manufacturers to create products that meet consumer demand without compromising on sensory experience. Post this

Innophos' new LEVAIR® Fortify solution helps overcome this challenge by improving the texture and volume of protein-fortified baked bars. High protein bars made with LEVAIR® Fortify remain soft and enjoyable, even with 30% more protein, making them an excellent choice for meal replacements or convenient snacks. Compared to a high-protein control, soft baked bars made with LEVAIR® Fortify delivered:

12% greater volume

53% softer texture

100% more calcium per serving

"By providing improved functionality in high-protein bar formulations, LEVAIR® Fortify allows manufacturers to create products that meet consumer demand without compromising on sensory experience," said Karen Winkowski, PhD, VP of Innovation at Innophos.

This new product is part of LEVAIR's comprehensive Baking Solutions portfolio, which includes other non-aluminum-based innovative offerings. These include products designed to extend the shelf life of bread and sweet baked goods, enhance batter stability, and ensure consistency while fortifying with calcium. This broad portfolio reflects Innophos' commitment to providing science-backed, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the commercial baking industry.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading global producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, multifunctional benefits for the food, beverage, pharma, nutrition, and industrial markets. Leveraging our expertise in phosphate science and technology, we partner with our customers to innovate and deliver products that excel in quality and performance. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, the company operates an integrated manufacturing footprint with locations in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. For more information, please visit http://www.innophos.com.

