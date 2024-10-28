Innophos Presents Results of New In Vitro Study on Chelated Minerals at SupplySide West 2024

Our fifth scientific study further validates the superior absorption of our Chelamax® chelated magnesium products through in vitro research. This builds upon our industry-leading, 3-step verification process that confirms complete mineral chelation. Post this

"At Innophos, we're transforming the dietary supplement industry through rigorous science," said David Madison, Commercial Director, Nutrition Sales. "Our fifth scientific study further validates the superior absorption of our Chelamax® chelated magnesium products through in vitro research. This builds upon our industry-leading, 3-step verification process that confirms complete mineral chelation. As the trusted leader in chelated minerals, we continue to invest in research that demonstrates the proven benefits of our products."

Visit with Innophos Experts at SSW Booth #3880

During the event, Innophos will highlight its industry-leading, 3-step verification process used to confirm full mineral chelation. Visitors can meet with the Innophos team and discover why chelated and organically bound minerals offer superior absorption compared to inorganic oxides. Innophos will also launch a new whitepaper, Highly Absorbable Magnesium: New In Vitro Study Results, featuring results of its latest science-backed research.

Attend the Innophos Breakfast Brief: Maximizing Magnesium for Optimal Absorption in Tablets, Capsules, and Gummies

Attendees to the Breakfast Brief presentation, to be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 9 a.m., will learn how to harness the rapid growth of chelated magnesium and discover how Chelamax® Magnesium products from Innophos are the superior choice for capsules, tablets, and gummies. Dr. Robert Finn, Ph.D., Nutrition R&D Director for Innophos, will present new in vitro study results showcasing the higher absorption of Chelamax® Magnesium products vs. magnesium oxide, as well as results from a head-to-head study of Chelamax® Magnesium Bisglycinate compared to Albion® Magnesium Bisglycinate.

Key takeaways include:

Learn how to enhance magnesium absorption for optimal uptake in capsules, tablets, and gummies.

See how Chelamax® Magnesium outperforms Albion® in a new in vitro absorption study.

Achieve higher loading, direct compressibility, and improved stability in your formulations.

Understand why chelated and organically bound minerals offer superior bioaccessibility and bioavailability over inorganic oxides.

Register to attend the Breakfast Brief here: https://west.supplysideshow.com/en/expo/briefs/innophos.html

Why Magnesium Matters

Magnesium, a vital mineral for the human body, plays a crucial role in numerous physiological functions and contributes to a healthy lifestyle by promoting stress reduction, improved sleep quality, and enhanced cognitive function. Yet, average diets can result in a daily deficiency of this important mineral. As consumers better understand the many benefits of magnesium, consumer demand is leading to one of the highest growth rates in the dietary supplement industry.

Click here to download the latest whitepaper and discover how Chelamax® Magnesium products from Innophos are the superior choice for capsules, tablets, and gummies.

Visit SSW booth #3880 and learn more about how Innophos can support your dietary supplement product development needs

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme, and botanical-based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious, and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

