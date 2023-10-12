Innophos Releases New Whitepaper Showcasing LEVAIR® ESL Patent-Pending Technology for the Bakery Industry

"We're thrilled to share the science behind our patent-pending ESL technology. I'm excited to continue to build out our LEVAIR® portfolio of technology-based solutions for the bakery industry," said Sherry Duff, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology at Innophos. Tweet this

In the paper, Innophos experts provide details on multiple applications in three case studies highlighting muffins, pound cakes, and donuts.

Key insights from the whitepaper include:

The environmental and economic impacts of reducing food waste

How extending shelf life increases profitability for commercial bakeries and retailers

Strategies for extending the shelf life of baked goods

An in-depth exploration of the functionality of LEVAIR® ESL technology

Comprehensive data, inclusive of physical characteristics, microbiological tests, and sensory evaluation outcomes

"We're thrilled to share the science behind our patent-pending ESL technology," said Sherry Duff, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology at Innophos. Duff added, "I'm excited to continue to build out our LEVAIR® portfolio of technology-based solutions for the bakery industry."

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, and botanical-based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, and nutritious. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico, and China. For more information, please visit http://www.innophos.com.

