Innoport® Expands Its Cloud Communications Suite with Managed File Upload™, a Secure and AI Enabled Solution for Intelligent Document Intake

Managed File Upload gives organizations a centralized and frictionless document upload experience by embedding the tool directly into their websites, allowing clients, partners, or employees to submit documents securely, reliably and at scale. The platform supports major file formats and delivers real time notifications, individual confirmation numbers, detailed tracking, and elastic cloud storage.

A notable capability is its integration with advanced generative large language models and task optimized encoder models from Microsoft to automatically produce concise, context aware summaries as files are uploaded. These components run in a performance tuned cloud environment built for scalability and operational reliability.

Key features include:

Embeddable upload widget: Easily integrate using a simple code snippet.

Upload tracking and confirmation: Each upload generates a unique confirmation number and sends instant alerts to designated staff.

AI generated document summaries: Files can be processed with built in AI to produce concise summaries that support faster decisions.

Scalable, elastic cloud native storage: Efficiently scales from small businesses to large enterprises.

"In today's landscape, exceptional organizations understand that digital document intake is far more than a transactional exchange. It is the foundation for orchestrating efficient workflows, maintaining strong governance, and enabling data driven decision making. AI enablement elevates this foundation by introducing intelligent automation that reduces cognitive load, enhances accuracy, and strengthens operational agility," said Harprit Singh, President and CEO of Intellicomm, parent company of Innoport. He continued, "Managed File Upload from Innoport brings together a simple web based submission experience with comprehensive security, compliance aligned features, and AI generated insights that deliver a clear improvement over traditional email attachments, electronic fax, and standalone upload tools. With expanded AI capabilities planned for deeper integration into the fabric of the platform, Innoport has identified a strong pipeline of enhancements that will convert unstructured information into structured, actionable data designed to drive stronger outcomes for our customers."

Use Cases and Industry Applications

Managed File Upload supports a wide range of industries and document intensive workflows:

Healthcare: Patient intake forms, referrals, radiology scans and lab results collected securely online.

Financial Services and Insurance: Application materials, KYC documents, tax forms, and claims evidence uploaded with document tracking.

Human Resources and Legal: Onboarding documents, contracts, and case files managed in one secure location.

Real Estate: Agreements of sale, mortgage documents, rental agreements, and supporting documentation handled efficiently.

Construction, Logistics and Retail: From blueprints to inventory logs, enterprises can centralize file intake and automate downstream processing.

Media and News Outlets: News articles and pitches collected and summarized for faster news cycles.

