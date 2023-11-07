Innosol Health and Solves Strips® Enter Option Agreement to License Innovative Performance Energy Oral Film Strip Patent

We are excited about the potential of this performance energy oral thin film strip patent and the opportunity to work with Dr. Cooper," said Michael Kuhbock, President of Innosol. "This technology will revolutionize the way athletes will boost their energy levels in a competitive environment." Post this

This agreement marks a significant step towards delivering innovative, convenient, and effective solutions for athletes seeking a quick and efficient energy boost. The patented technology promises to revolutionize the way individuals boost and harness energy on the go and during athletic events. The patented performance energy oral thin film strip leverages cutting-edge delivery mechanisms to provide a rapid and efficient method via Oral Dissolving Strips that enhance exercise performance in athletes.

This ground-breaking technology is poised to disrupt the market with its potential to revolutionize how individuals manage their energy needs, whether in sports, work, or everyday life.

Key highlights of the option agreement include:

1. Exclusive Licensing Opportunity: Innosol is granted the exclusive option to license the performance energy oral thin film strip patent.

2. Innovation at Its Core: The patented technology represents the pinnacle of innovation in the field of energy enhancement.

3. Consumer-Centric Approach: The performance energy oral thin film strip aims to cater to the evolving needs of athletes seeking a reliable and accessible energy boost.

4. Market Potential: This collaboration positions Innosol and Solves Strips® at the forefront of this burgeoning market, ready to deliver an innovative solution to consumers worldwide.

5. Commitment to Excellence: Innosol and Solves Strips® are renowned for their commitment to quality and excellence.

"We are excited about the potential of this performance energy oral thin film strip patent and the opportunity to work with Dr. Cooper," said Michael Kuhbock, President of Innosol. "We believe that this patented technology will revolutionize the way athletes manage and boost their energy levels in a competitive environment."

"I am pleased to collaborate with Innosol, a company known for its dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions," said Dr. Cooper, Department Head and Professor at University of Georgia. "Our performance energy oral thin film strip patent has the potential to transform the energy enhancement market, and together with Innosol, we are committed to bringing this innovation to consumers around the world."

Innosol Health actively engaged in the development and market preparation for this ground-breaking product, with a shared vision of improving consumers' lives through innovative healthcare solutions.

About Innosol Health:

Innosol is a leading innovator in the healthcare industry, dedicated to developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve the well-being and quality of life for individuals around the world. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, Innosol continues to push the boundaries of healthcare technology. https://www.innosolhealth.com/

About Solves Strips®:

Solves Strips® is a trailblazer in the development of oral thin film strips, revolutionizing the way consumers access essential nutrients and healthcare solutions. With a passion for convenience and effectiveness, Solves Strips® seeks to make a positive impact on people's lives through innovative delivery methods. https://www.solvesstrips.com/

About Dr. Jamie A Cooper

Director, UGA Obesity Research Initiative

Department Head

Department of Kinesiology

Dr. Cooper was a faculty member in the Department Nutritional Sciences from 2015-2023 and was recently named as the Department Head in Kinesiology at the University of Georgia. She holds BS and MS degrees in Kinesiology (exercise physiology) from Michigan State University and a PhD in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

SOURCE Innosol Health