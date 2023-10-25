Innovate Albion awarded a $75,000 grant to support robotics programs in Albion and Marshall

A $75,000 grant from The Cronin Foundation supports robotics at Innovate Albion, an education tech hub, and through the nonprofit's work in Marshall Public Schools.
ALBION, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovate Albion (innovatealbion.org), the largest STEM training nonprofit for students grades K-12 in southwest Michigan, was awarded a $75,000 grant from The Cronin Foundation to support robotics at its Albion tech hub and in Marshall Public Schools.
Innovate Albion robotics has become the organization's most popular program, attracting students from kindergarten through high school from as far away as metro-Detroit. The program gained national recognition earlier this year when its high school team clinched first place in its division at FIRST Championship, an international robotics competition in Houston with more than 18,000 students from 59 countries.
The Cronin Foundation grant includes funds to hire a part-time robotics coordinator to oversee the nonprofit's seven robotics teams (grades K-3, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12), and to train and provide on-demand support for Marshall teachers.
"We've established an expertise in running robotics programs," said Caroline Hurteau, executive director of Innovate Albion. "Our success at FIRST Championship boosted our program's popularity."
Innovate Albion's work in Marshall schools includes developing STEM curricula for elementary school teachers through funding from the Guido A. and Elizabeth H. Binda Foundation and the Manufacturing Education Fund from the Albion Community Foundation. Earlier this year, Innovate Albion received the Friend of the Youth Award from the Marshall Teacher's Association for its work in the school district.
"We're honored by the community's growing support of our efforts to boost STEM and STEAM education," Hurteau said. "That's part of our mission, and to see it embraced by local schools and foundations proves we're not alone in our efforts."
Since its launch in 2019, Innovate Albion has become a hub for students interested in coding and robotics. Located in a refurbished three-story, 100-year-old masonic temple, the tech education center features a machine shop, classrooms and a regulation-size high school robotics field. To learn more about INNOVATE Albion programs, visit InnovateAlbion.org.
