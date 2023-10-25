Innovate Albion awarded a $75,000 grant to support robotics programs in Albion and Marshall

"We're honored by the community's growing support of our efforts to boost STEM and STEAM education," said Caroline Hurteau, executive director of Innovate Albion. "That's part of our mission, and to see it embraced by local schools and foundations proves we're not alone in our efforts." Post this

The Cronin Foundation grant includes funds to hire a part-time robotics coordinator to oversee the nonprofit's seven robotics teams (grades K-3, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12), and to train and provide on-demand support for Marshall teachers.

"We've established an expertise in running robotics programs," said Caroline Hurteau, executive director of Innovate Albion. "Our success at FIRST Championship boosted our program's popularity."

Innovate Albion's work in Marshall schools includes developing STEM curricula for elementary school teachers through funding from the Guido A. and Elizabeth H. Binda Foundation and the Manufacturing Education Fund from the Albion Community Foundation. Earlier this year, Innovate Albion received the Friend of the Youth Award from the Marshall Teacher's Association for its work in the school district.

"We're honored by the community's growing support of our efforts to boost STEM and STEAM education," Hurteau said. "That's part of our mission, and to see it embraced by local schools and foundations proves we're not alone in our efforts."

Since its launch in 2019, Innovate Albion has become a hub for students interested in coding and robotics. Located in a refurbished three-story, 100-year-old masonic temple, the tech education center features a machine shop, classrooms and a regulation-size high school robotics field. To learn more about INNOVATE Albion programs, visit InnovateAlbion.org.

About Innovate Albion

Innovate Albion is a teaching and training center for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and robotics in southwest Michigan. As a nonprofit organization founded in collaboration with Caster Concepts, Inc. and Conceptual Innovations, we bring together students, educators and professionals to build the next generation of skilled talent in our region. Visit InnovateAlbion.org.

Media Contact

Caroline Hurteau, Innovate Albion, (517) 629-8838, [email protected], https://innovatealbion.org/

Patricia Maldonado, Caster Concepts, 305-490-8831, [email protected], https://innovatealbion.org/

Facebook

SOURCE Innovate Albion