Innovate Albion Receives $250,000 Grant to Enhance Program Accessibility

Since its inception in 2019, Innovate Albion has emerged as a premier hub for students passionate about coding and robotics. Housed in a meticulously refurbished 15,000-square-foot, three-story masonic temple, the tech education center boasts a machine shop, classrooms, and a regulation-size high school FIRST Robotics field. By June 2025, the installation of a new elevator will ensure that all students, regardless of physical ability, can fully access the programs at Innovate Albion.

The $250,000 grant will be combined with additional funds from the Albion Community Foundation ($150,000) and Consumers Energy ($50,000), bringing the total project cost to over $450,000. The elevator will be installed on the northwest side of the building; the site was chosen to circumvent the high costs associated with internally modifying the century-old structure.

"This funding ensures our students and their families have access to all program offerings," said Shane Williamson, a development consultant for Innovate Albion and executive director of the Albion Community Foundation. "It's a major step forward in making our facility inclusive and accessible to everyone in the community."

The funding was secured thanks to the support of Rep. Jim Haadsma. (D- Battle Creek), who sponsored the initiative.

"I'm pleased we were able to help fund an elevator at Innovate Albion. Innovate Albion has built partnerships across Calhoun County in pursuit of its mission to spread STEM skills and resources to kids, educators life-long learners in southwest Michigan," Haadsma said. "The money included in the budget will help make sure these programs are accessible to everyone."

Innovate Albion focuses on delivering hands-on STEM education to children through different programs and initiatives. Key programs include:

Coding, Robotics, and Computer-Aided Design Classes: Engaging students in practical and advanced technology skills.

Curriculum Development: Creating STEM modules for Marshall public schools to integrate into their curriculum.

FIRST Robotics Teams & Support: Community-based FIRST teams from students K-12 at Innovate Albion and supporting robotics teams in every elementary and middle school in Marshall Public School District.

STEM Saturdays: Free open house events where families can learn more about the programs and engage in interactive STEM activities. Upcoming dates: Sept. 21 & Nov. 16 .

To learn more about Innovate Albion programs, visit InnovateAlbion.org.

About Innovate Albion

Innovate Albion is a teaching and training center for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and robotics in southwest Michigan. A nonprofit organization founded in collaboration with Caster Concepts, Inc. and Conceptual Innovations, we bring together students, educators and professionals to build the next generation of skilled talent in our region. Visit InnovateAlbion.org.

