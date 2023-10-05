Innovate Marketing Group, Inc. Ranks Among Top 100 Experiential Marketing Agencies on Event Marketer's Prestigious "It List"

We are immensely proud to be named among the top 100 experiential marketing agencies by Event Marketer. Tweet this

Speaking on this prestigious recognition, Amanda Ma, CEO at Innovate Marketing Group expressed profound gratitude, saying, "We are immensely proud to be named among the top 100 experiential marketing agencies by Event Marketer. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences that leave a lasting impact. More importantly, understanding the impact of human connections and how we can leverage that to change lives for the better."

Innovate Marketing Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to push the boundaries of event and experiential marketing, creating immersive and unforgettable experiences for clients across diverse industries. This recognition further solidifies the agency's position as an industry leader and innovator.

The team at Innovate Marketing Group is excited to continue pushing the envelope in the world of experiential marketing, building on this remarkable achievement and delivering even more exceptional events and experiences for clients in the future.

About Innovate Marketing Group, Inc.:

Innovate Marketing Group, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative event management and experiential marketing provider committed to delivering exceptional services and driving tangible results for its clients. Its impressive client roster includes industry giants such as TikTok, East West Bank, and Google. Employing strategic thinking, creativity, and event management expertise, Innovate Marketing Group empowers businesses to forge robust brand identities, enhance market presence, and maximize return on investment through the power of events. Founded in 2014, Innovate Marketing Group consistently pushes the boundaries of traditional event management and design strategies, harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches to elevate brands and deliver unprecedented results. Inc 5000 2023 Fastest growing companies in America.

