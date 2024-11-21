Innovating University President Appointed to Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Governing Board

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities appoints National University President Dr. Mark D. Milliron—a longtime champion for equity, student success, and emerging technology—to Governing Board

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), an association that represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to enhancing Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, and Spain, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University(NU), to its Governing Board. Dr. Milliron is an internationally recognized innovator and respected educator with nearly four decades of experience catalyzing positive change and educational transformation through his leadership and advocacy for under-served students.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, HACU is the only national association that represents both Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Emerging HSIs. Appointed HACU Governing Board members serve two-year terms, with the opportunity to be re-elected for a second term.

A well-known advocate for educational equity and student success, Milliron is an award-winning leader, teacher, author, speaker, and consultant who has served across the K-12, higher education, philanthropy, corporate, and nonprofit spectrum over the last three decades. Since 2022, he has led National University (NU), one of the largest private Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) in the United States. Two-thirds of NU students and graduates are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Approximately 40% of NU's students are first-generation college students, a quarter are Latino, and two-thirds of NU's graduates are racially diverse. NU is the largest conferrer of graduate degrees to minority students in the U.S.

Dr. Milliron has a proven track record of promoting and expanding partnerships and strategic alliances with public and private organizations. During his tenure at National University, Dr. Milliron led his team in strengthening partnerships with community colleges in California, Arizona, and Texas to create seamless transfer pathways for students. In 2023, the university launched its Cause Research Institute, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar center of excellence dedicated to promoting research and scholarship opportunities for historically underrepresented students. The university's efforts in supporting Hispanic students have been recognized with multiple grants, including a recent $13.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to enhance Hispanic student success.

"The Hispanic students we serve represent a source of strength and inspiration, bringing unique talents and perspectives that enriches our institutions and communities," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron. "By building pathways that reflect their aspirations and potential, we're not just addressing the needs of today's learners, we're investing in future leaders, and difference makers. It's an honor to collaborate with HACU and its members to advocate for policy, research and practice to meet the needs of Hispanic students and communities."

Prior to joining National University, Milliron's distinguished career includes roles as deputy director for postsecondary success with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, senior leadership positions at Western Governors University, and co-founding Civitas Learning, a leading educational analytics company. He also currently serves on the board of the Trellis Foundation, on the Executive Board of AICCU (Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities), and holds an appointment as a professor of practice in the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin. He has been recognized as a Distinguished Graduate by the University of Texas at Austin, inducted into the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Hall of Fame, and has been featured in the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the "Top Shapers of the Future."

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners per year — 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students — and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About HACU: The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, and Spain. Founded in 1986, HACU advocates for Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), which enroll more than two-thirds of the nearly 4 million Hispanic students in higher education today. For more information, visit http://www.hacu.net.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University