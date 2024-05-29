Innovation Drives Bizagi's Market Momentum with Industry-Leading AI

Ever since Bizagi has focused on becoming a PaaS platform, our innovation has accelerated at a rapid pace. AI is set to reinvent automation, so we're proud to be leading the market with our innovative AI strategy, focused on delivering business results." - Gustavo Gomez, CEO, Bizagi Post this

Bizagi's CEO, Gustavo Gomez, said: "Ever since Bizagi has focused on becoming a PaaS platform, our innovation has accelerated at a rapid pace. AI is set to reinvent automation, so we're proud to be leading the market with our innovative AI strategy, focused on delivering business results."

The cloud capabilities, combined with Bizagi's platform innovation have driven growth as the organization continues to focus on end-to-end process automation, powered by AI and low-code apps.

Continued Innovation with Spring 2024 Release

Bizagi will continue its innovation this year, with the latest Spring 2024 release available from May 31st, 2024. Updates to the low-code platform will cement its place as a leader in the marketplace when it comes to AI capabilities.

The new release features emphasize developer productivity and business results, delivered through AI. Analysts have determined that this sort of business productivity returns the most ROI from AI capabilities. The cloud-native platform on Azure allows Bizagi to keep up with the pace of AI innovation and seamlessly incorporate advances in Open AI via MS Azure. New capabilities include:

AI Agents: Bizagi's powerful new AI capability brings the power of Generative AI into your processes and apps. You can create custom GenAI Agents in minutes. These reusable components are 'build once, use everywhere' to optimize your productivity even further.

Ask Ada Enhancements: Bizagi's AI Assistant, Ada, has become even more powerful with Ask Ada Dashboards for self-service analytics and the ability to export to Microsoft Excel.

Bizagi Apps & Experience Matrix Additions: Bizagi Apps has new controls and layouts, Tableau integration, and Rules & Forms Actions.

New Governance & Administrative Options: New self-service, auditing, and retention policies have been added to provide advanced governance to ensure privacy, security, and accountability for

Additional Task Automation Methods: Bizagi's Triggers & Actions now have a new file-based trigger that replaces commodity bot tasks directly within Bizagi.

About Bizagi

Bizagi's industry-leading platform for low-code process automation connects people, applications, robots, and information. As the most business-friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi's cloud-native platform enables true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fueled by a community of millions of users, Bizagi powers over 400 enterprises worldwide including Adidas, Unilever, DHL, and Bancolombia. For more information visit https://www.bizagi.com.

Media Contact

Claire Muhley, Bizagi, 44 07956764955, [email protected], https://bizagi.com

SOURCE Bizagi