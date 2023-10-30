Innovation Expert Jason Wild Joins InnovationForce in Advisory Board Role

"Their technology is scalable and they have the ability to rapidly create and activate lasting and truly valuable innovation ecosystems focused on solving big global problems like mitigating climate change," says Jason Wild. Post this

Jason Wild is an award-winning innovation, growth, and strategy executive who helps companies transform into ethical and responsible customer-centric organizations. With a passion for innovation, Wild has served as a Board Member for Bryant Park Corporation and has held positions as VP, CEO of Co-Innovation and Customer Engagement at Microsoft, SVP of Transformation and Innovation at Salesforce, Global Director, Innovation at IBM. Leveraging this experience, Wild is currently co-authoring a book with innovation leadership expert and Harvard Business School Professor Linda A. Hill.

"Utilities have deep, complex challenges that they must solve urgently. That's why I'm so excited about InnovationForce. Their technology is scalable, and they have the ability to rapidly create and activate lasting and truly valuable innovation ecosystems focused on solving big global problems like mitigating climate change," says Jason Wild. "Having led global innovation teams at IBM, Salesforce, and Microsoft over more than 20 years, I've built trusted relationships in 38 countries at iconic organizations such as NASA, NATO, Repsol, and Disney. I understand how hard it can be to lead innovation globally and why it is as important as ever to embrace a true culture of innovation. I immediately saw the potential in InnovationForce as an ecosystem relationship management platform and wanted to get involved to help them drive their next stage of growth."

Visit InnovationForce to learn more.

About InnovationForce

InnovationForceTM is on a mission to create technology that enables innovators to drive innovation faster. InnovationForce builds AI-enabled workforce and ecosystem collaboration software that measures, automates, scales, and democratizes the innovation process so that anyone can participate in scaling innovation rapidly. Through the use of its patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform, innovator ecosystems can leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to "Innovate for Good '' to drive industry-wide transformation and solve the world's most complex climate and infrastructure problems. InnovationForce was named a "Most Innovative Company of 2023" by Fast Company; learn more at InnovationForce.io.

Media Contact

Mayra Pena, TaleSplash for InnovationForce, 1 2105570743, [email protected], https://www.innovationforce.io/

SOURCE TaleSplash for InnovationForce