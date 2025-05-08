Innovation for Health Equity: Critical Changes to Protect LGBTQ+ Populations

Trauma-informed care offers a timely opportunity for providers to meaningfully impact patient lives when community support is most needed. Post this

The brief highlights health disparities experienced among LGBTQ+ populations and recognizes the disproportionate impact of burnout on LGBTQ+ providers. Geary-Souza asserts a fundamental part of effective TIC is bolstering support for providers as well.

Seeking to empower providers, Geary-Souza states, "As new barriers to affirming and accessible care continue to emerge for transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals, TIC offers a timely opportunity for providers to meaningfully impact patient lives when community support is most needed."

Completed with a proposed plan for implementation and scaling, Geary-Souza sets the stage for broad-scale innovation in medical education. With growing expertise in TIC, Geary-Souza is seeking a partnership with a Graduate Medical Education (GME) institution to implement this initiative. She hopes to collaborate with leaders in the field to advocate for integrating TIC competencies into accreditation standards set by the Liaison Council on Medical Education (LCME).

Founded in 1971, Fenway Health advocates for and delivers innovative, equitable, accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. We center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health is an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development focusing on national and international health issues.

Media Contact

Christopher Viveiros, Fenway Community Health, 6179276342, [email protected], www.fenwayhealth.org

SOURCE Fenway Community Health