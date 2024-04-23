Innovation in Motion: Superior Paving and EZ Street Robotics

EZ STREET® is proud to announce a groundbreaking innovation in asphalt technology at the upcoming Robotics Open House. The event will showcase a cutting-edge robotic packaging operation that will transform the deployment of Ambient® Asphalt Technology, providing an efficient and effective solution to eliminate potholes.

GAINESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Did you know? According to recent statistics, potholes cause over $3 billion in vehicle damage annually in the United States alone. (Source: AAA)

Set against the backdrop of ongoing infrastructure challenges and recent bipartisan efforts to address them, EZ STREET® is pioneering a game-changing approach to road maintenance. As the nation works to upgrade its transportation systems, EZ STREET® is declaring war on potholes, offering a durable fix to this persistent problem.