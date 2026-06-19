Innovation Included on Forbes List of the World's Best Banks 2026 Ranking

"Being recognized on Forbes' World's Best Banks list is a reflection of our members, not just our team. They trust us with their financial lives, and this ranking tells us we're earning that trust every day," said Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Federal Credit Union. Post this

The 2026 ranking was based on survey responses from more than 54,000 banking customers across 34 countries. Participants evaluated financial institutions on trust, customer service, digital services, financial advice, and terms and conditions. Only the highest-scoring institutions in each market were included on the list.

"Being recognized on Forbes' World's Best Banks list is a reflection of our members, not just our team. They trust us with their financial lives, and this ranking tells us we're earning that trust every day," said Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Federal Credit Union.

As a federally regulated, member-owned financial institution, Innovation has focused on delivering a digital banking experience while maintaining the cooperative values that have long distinguished credit unions. The organization serves Canadians with no-fee everyday banking, savings products, mortgages, and business banking solutions while returning value to members and supporting local communities.

"This recognition demonstrates that Canadians don't have to choose between modern banking capabilities and a member-first approach. We believe the future of banking is built on both," added Johnson.

About Innovation Federal Credit Union

Innovation Federal Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Saskatchewan with approximately 500 amazing employees and more than $5.8 billion in managed assets. Our purpose is to simplify banking for Canadians! We serve 80,000+ outstanding members across 30 advice centre locations including Regina, Saskatoon, and Edmonton.

As a member-owned cooperative, we use our profits to make life better for you, our communities, and our world.

We offer free banking solutions to save you money.

We provide quarterly returns to our members. Since 2007, we've shared nearly $54.0 million with our membership!

We reinvest a minimum of 2% of pre-tax profits back into the communities we serve. Since 2007, we've donated $11.6 million to our communities.

It's all part of our Responsible Banking™ philosophy!

With the overwhelming support of our membership, we're excited to be one of the first credit unions in Canada to be a Federal Credit Union under the Bank Act.

For more information, visit www.innovationcu.ca.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings in partnership with leading media organizations. The company operates one of the world's largest statistics and business intelligence platforms, providing market data, consumer insights, and industry research across a wide range of sectors.

Media Contact

Kandice Vincent, Innovation Credit Union, 1 2049991111, [email protected], www.innovationcu.ca

SOURCE Innovation Credit Union