Innovation Labs: Accelerating Innovation at the Intersection of Pharmaceutical Research and Digital Health, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the industry environment and opportunities that engendered the creation of innovation labs. Attendees will gain insights into why innovation labs are positioned to rapidly springboard novel technologies without disrupting existing organizational operations and processes. The featured speakers will discuss how innovation labs prioritize and deliver innovation concepts that are best aligned with product roadmaps to facilitate technology integration. The speakers will also share how innovation labs support an environment of innovation and creative thinking within organizations.
TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the world of pharmaceutical research, the ability to collect, analyze and disseminate electronically captured patient-centric and disease-selective data is critical. From electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) to wearable devices and advanced sensors, the demand for cutting-edge, efficient and objective measurement solutions is growing faster than ever. How can digital health companies stay ahead of the curve to meet the evolving needs of their pharmaceutical partners?
Join this webinar that delves into the transformative role of innovation labs. The expert speakers will explore how a dedicated innovation team fuels creativity, accelerates development and drives groundbreaking advancements in eCOA, wearable technologies and sensor solutions.
Attendees will get to learn how an agile environment fosters rapid prototyping, cross-disciplinary collaboration and data-driven decision-making, enabling pharmaceutical partners to streamline clinical trials, improve patient outcomes and meet regulatory demands faster than traditional approaches.
They will gain insights into the methodologies that the innovation lab uses to stay ahead from evaluating emerging wearable sensor solutions to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Whether a pharmaceutical professional or a digital health innovator, this webinar will provide actionable strategies for leveraging innovation labs to create more efficient, data-driven, patient-centric solutions.
Register for this webinar to discover how innovation labs fuel cutting-edge advancements in wearable technologies, AI-driven insights and rapid prototyping to enhance clinical trial efficiency.
Join experts from Clinical ink, Andrew Kraus, Chief Technology Officer; Dr. David Anderson, PhD, Director, Science & Innovation; John Pappadakis, Chief Commercial Officer; Megan Petrylak, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Polyak, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Product Innovation, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovation Labs: Accelerating Innovation at the Intersection of Pharmaceutical Research and Digital Health.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article