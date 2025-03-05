Innovation Labs: Accelerating Innovation at the Intersection of Pharmaceutical Research and Digital Health, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will explore how a dedicated innovation team fuels creativity, accelerates development and drives groundbreaking advancements in eCOA, wearable technologies and sensor solutions. Post this

Attendees will get to learn how an agile environment fosters rapid prototyping, cross-disciplinary collaboration and data-driven decision-making, enabling pharmaceutical partners to streamline clinical trials, improve patient outcomes and meet regulatory demands faster than traditional approaches.

They will gain insights into the methodologies that the innovation lab uses to stay ahead from evaluating emerging wearable sensor solutions to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Whether a pharmaceutical professional or a digital health innovator, this webinar will provide actionable strategies for leveraging innovation labs to create more efficient, data-driven, patient-centric solutions.

Register for this webinar to discover how innovation labs fuel cutting-edge advancements in wearable technologies, AI-driven insights and rapid prototyping to enhance clinical trial efficiency.

Join experts from Clinical ink, Andrew Kraus, Chief Technology Officer; Dr. David Anderson, PhD, Director, Science & Innovation; John Pappadakis, Chief Commercial Officer; Megan Petrylak, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Polyak, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Product Innovation, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovation Labs: Accelerating Innovation at the Intersection of Pharmaceutical Research and Digital Health.

