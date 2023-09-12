Innovation Takes Center Stage at the 2023 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

"Microbiologists and regulators are tasked with answering big and difficult questions, and this can only be achieved by keeping the discipline of pharmaceutical microbiology strong and vibrant," said conference co-chair Kurt Jaecques, GSK. Tweet this

"Microbiologists and regulators are tasked with answering big and difficult questions, and this can only be achieved by continuing to build our competence, sharing experiences and challenges, and keeping the discipline of pharmaceutical microbiology strong and vibrant," said conference co-chair Kurt Jaecques, GSK.

"For this year's conference, PDA and the Program Planning Committee are proud to present a robust program that tackles both current and future issues that will impact pharmaceutical microbiology," said conference co-chair Vineeta Pradhan, U.S. FDA.

Day one will open with a plenary presentation by three-time cancer survivor Rob Weker, whose story will remind attendees of the enormous purpose of their work in pharmaceutical microbiology. The remainder of the day is packed with concurrent sessions covering multiple, forward-looking topics. Day one concludes with a presentation on pathogen spillover into humans by Assistant Professor of Biology David Kennedy, MD, Pennsylvania State University, who will share insights on a model that will be able to predict the likelihood of microbial transmission. Dr. Kennedy will discuss his research model of using nematodes as a unique host organism and how this model promises to predict future crossovers before they develop into global pandemics.

Day two features more expert discussions of all-important topics like environmental monitoring, risk management and data governance, contamination control strategies, and case studies on the implementation of the new European Union Annex 1: Manufacture of Sterile Medicinal Products.

Day three's headliner is an eye-opening plenary session featuring Elisabeth Bik, PhD, a scientific integrity consultant and founder of the Science Integrity Digest blog. Dr. Bik will share insights on image duplication, manipulation and other problems in biomedical research. She is known for her work on detecting photomanipulations in scientific publications.

The 18th PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference concludes with the ever popular "Ask the Regulators" session, where U.S. FDA representatives will field questions posed by the audience.

