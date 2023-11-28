InnovationForce Brings InnovationWorks Hangar to Europe and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"In less than a month of launching our InnovationWorks Hangar at EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs Demo Day, we now have more than 100 active innovators from over 50 different energy companies working on 500 'Test Flights' or use cases," said Kim Getgen, Founder and CEO of InnovationForce. Post this

"Our energy infrastructure is evolving to become more decentralized, flexible, and customer-centric. The InnovationForce Hangar is a clever way for the industry to come together, rapidly collaborate, share and take these learnings back to their respective utilities for field trials," said Lamé Verre, Head of Strategic Innovation and Sustainability at SSE Energy Solutions "This is important because our customers are relying on us as industry experts to come together and deliver clean energy transition today."

"As an innovation leader for some of the world's largest, global companies, I know how hard it is to harness collaboration in an innovation process," said Chris Heemskerk, Founder and CEO of The Innovation Alliance. "The Innovation Alliance applauds the work of InnovationForce for bringing this dynamic group of energy innovators together to solve some of the world's pressing climate, decarbonization and grid modernization challenges that we face. We look forward to partnering with InnovationForce and utilities as they take these ideas through their innovation journey."

The InnovationWorks Hangar is an ecosystem of experts (people, peers, and AI-powered agents) with deep verticalized knowledge to unleash the "Collective Genius" of many innovators rapidly experimenting and sharing previously undocumented knowledge to solve the world's most pressing challenges such as decarbonization. Since its launch at EPRI demo day, InnovationForce has added additional challenge statements from European utilities captured from publicly available materials and from the National Infrastructure Commission's UK Second Infrastructure assessment.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome InnovationForce to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

You can join the InnovationWorks Hangar in the Microsoft marketplace or signup at https://www.innovationforce.io/thehangar. The InnovationForce team will be at Enlit's Innovation Pavilion Hall room 7.3 demonstrating the platform.

About InnovationForce

InnovationForceTM is on a mission to create technology that enables innovators to drive innovation faster. InnovationForce builds AI-enabled workforce and ecosystem collaboration software that measures, automates, scales, and democratizes the innovation process so that anyone can participate in scaling innovation rapidly. Through the use of its patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform, innovator ecosystems can leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to "Innovate for Good '' to drive industry-wide transformation and solve the world's most complex climate and infrastructure problems. InnovationForce was named a "Most Innovative Company of 2023" by Fast Company; learn more at InnovationForce.io.

Media Contact

Amy Jackson, TaleSplash for InnovationForce, 1 4156092435, [email protected], https://www.innovationforce.io/

SOURCE InnovationForce