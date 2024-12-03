InnovationForce Named INC.'s "Best in Business" 2024; Unveils InnovationWorkspaces to Democratize Affordable Innovation for All

"With InnovationWorkspaces, we've made it easier for innovators to participate in an open exchange and turn solutions in this marketplace of ideas into actionable and measurable progress." said Harvard Business School professor Dr. Linda Hill, co-founder of InnovationForce. Post this

"It is a great honor to be recognized by our customers, Inc. Magazine and earlier this year, Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Workplace solutions," said Kim Getgen, Founder and CEO of InnovationForce. "InnovationForce started as a dream to democratize innovation for all and now with the power of InnovationWorkspaces, users can leverage the Collective Genius of millions of innovators working together to drive impactful outcomes faster."

With an InnovationWorkspace subscription, innovators can tackle complex challenges in energy, water, and transportation industries by exploring real solutions powered by new technologies like AI, digital twins, 5G, AR/VR and machine learning to advance grid modernization, wildfire mitigation, storm restoration and more.

"My research shows that successful innovation begins with a vibrant marketplace of ideas where diverse perspectives can be rigorously debated and tested. This process of 'Creative Abrasion' is a critical metric for innovation success, allowing teams to explore multiple solutions and uncover the best path forward," said Harvard Business School professor Dr. Linda Hill, co-founder of InnovationForce. "With InnovationWorkspaces, we've made it easier for innovators to participate in an open exchange and turn solutions in this marketplace of ideas into actionable and measurable progress."

Driving Innovation at a Speed Necessary to Transform an Entire Industry

Imagine you're an innovation manager and your business has just identified hundreds of critical challenges you must pilot and adopt over the next five years to meet regulatory, customer or shareholder commitments. How would you find the right solutions? How would you prioritize which ideas to test first or last?

With an InnovationWorkspace subscription, innovators have access to a trusted ecosystem where respected industry peers share a "marketplace" of their successes, case studies, and proven solutions ready to pilot. Imagine presenting the next groundbreaking idea to your team with everything they need for a one-click review. Scoring sessions take minutes, not days, and every idea is ranked and prioritized based on data-driven metrics in real-time, providing you with a clear roadmap of what to test next in your portfolio of hundreds of ideas.

InnovationWorkspace subscriptions allow everyone on the team to view, score, and monitor the progress of ideas they are authorized to access and follow each idea through the stages of a design-thinking workflow, streamlining decision-making timelines from years to months. This collaborative, transparent approach accelerates testing and implementation, empowering you to meet ambitious innovation goals with ease. Now, you can discover and adopt solutions from a network of innovators who understand the unique demands of your industry and share information back to make your industry stronger.

Real Impact for Real-World Innovators

InnovationForce is already making a difference, with users from hundreds of organizations using InnovationWorks to drive impactful solutions.

"With access to solutions through InnovationWorkspace, we're able to meet the rapidly evolving demands of our innovation portfolio more efficiently," said Larry Bekkedahl, SVP Advanced Energy Delivery at Portland General Electric. "This platform's innovation management tools and collaborative ecosystem approach provides the support we need to make decisions and scale innovation into production faster."

"For innovators previously constrained by outdated tools like spreadsheets, InnovationWorkspace offers a more intelligent, ecosystem-based solution that is seamlessly integrated into a decision-driven workflow," said Peter Sondergaard of The Sondergaard Group. "Leveraging AI-powered collaboration and the 'wisdom of crowds', innovators can push ideas into production faster and more confidently."

Seamless Collaboration Across Teams and Organizations

The platform ensures top-tier security as SOC 2 compliant, with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration directly into Microsoft Teams, or LinkedIn with two-factor authentication, providing seamless, trusted access for users across various environments. Team members within an organization can collaborate directly with each other, while outside collaborators review only the specific use cases they have been invited to view, maintaining a streamlined and secure experience. Innovators can control their own content and access. This enhanced accessibility means innovators can dive into projects more quickly and securely, accelerating time-to-decision and reducing barriers to participation.

Join the Future of Innovation Today

Subscriptions to InnovationWorkspace are now available. To become part of this dynamic ecosystem and see how the platform can support your projects, sign-up or schedule a demo at innovationforce.io to experience its powerful capabilities firsthand.

About InnovationForce

InnovationForce democratizes innovation with an AI-powered innovation management platform that fosters collaboration and accelerates time-to-decision. Everyone innovates faster — from solo innovators and teams to global enterprises — anyone can collaborate to turn ideas into impactful, production-ready solutions that transform industries and drive growth. In 2024, we were named a Top 10 "Most Innovative Workplace" solution of 2024 by Fast Company and "Best in Business" by Inc. Learn more at www.innovationforce.io.

