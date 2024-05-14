InnovationForce Selected by CEATI to Accelerate Impact Across its Utility Members

CEATI will use the InnovationWorks platform across a global network of their utility members to help solve industry challenges more efficiently. Post this

"CEATI is unique in their collaborative approach to innovation. They are interested in more than just ideation. CEATI and their members care about how a new idea can be tested and what lessons all utility members can learn from it," said InnovationForce Founder and CEO Kim Getgen. "We are honored to have been selected by CEATI to be their innovation provider of choice. InnovationWorks will empower CEATI members to unlock new, innovative solutions to the power industry's most urgent and complex challenges."

CEATI's initial use of the InnovationWorks platform will target its renewables strategy and transmission segments, where the high cost of investment creates particularly high risk for utilities. CEATI hopes to eventually leverage the platform across all 20 of its interest groups to drive cross-functional impact and generate learnings from every part of the power supply chain.

"CEATI works very closely with our members through a collaborative interest group model. InnovationWorks will help us accelerate the impact we deliver to our members by surfacing new ideas and helping drive quicker decisions across our shared-cost R&D initiatives. Our members rely on CEATI to support their innovation efforts, but at the same time they want to mitigate risks and costs by working together," said Alex Johnston, CEO of CEATI. "The InnovationWorks platform helps us achieve this by enabling real-time collaboration across our membership and reinforces our commitment to collectively shape the future of energy."

"InnovationWorks has one of the largest validated innovation data sets in the world, amassed from 20 years of research by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Linda Hill," said Peter Sondergaard of The Sondergaard Group. "For CEATI to choose InnovationForce as their innovation platform proves there is a strong demand for this purpose driven solution that is standardizing the way innovators are democratizing innovation."

CEATI is hosting its Strategy and Innovation Conference May 14-15, bringing together peers and power industry leaders together to share best practices and examine emerging trends and technologies. Kim Getgen will lead a panel session on "How Innovation Can Help Utilities Achieve Decarbonization Goals Faster" with Central Hudson on May 15 at 1:30 pm.

About CEATI

CEATI is a solution-driven network serving 155+ power utility members worldwide. CEATI provides a trusted, cost-effective platform for collaborative R&D projects, training programs, benchmarking studies, conferences, and utility-only forums where professionals can confidentially share experiences on generation, transmission, and distribution challenges. The members gain access to CEATI's extensive library of 2,200+ technical reports reflecting over 35 years of client-driven research, as well as guidance from technical advisors with decades of energy expertise. Through this knowledge exchange, practical research, and industry-leading intelligence, CEATI enables power professionals to inform decision-making and drive collective problem-solving across all critical areas of the sector.

About InnovationForce

InnovationForce is on a mission to create technology that enables innovators to drive innovation faster. InnovationForce builds AI-enabled workforce and ecosystem collaboration software that measures, automates, scales, and democratizes the innovation process so that anyone can participate in scaling innovation rapidly. Through the use of its patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform, innovator ecosystems can leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to "Innovate for Good '' to drive industry-wide transformation and solve the world's most complex climate and infrastructure problems. InnovationForce was named a "Most Innovative Company" in 2023 and 2024 by Fast Company.

