Innovations in Laboratory Testing for Decentralized Clinical Trials and Optimizations for Future, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By leveraging technology and innovative approaches, decentralized clinical trials aim to enhance patient recruitment, retention and engagement while reducing geographical and logistical barriers. Post this

The speakers will discuss how the central laboratory is supporting medical laboratory testing in a decentralized setting. This includes using advanced logistics for the direct-to-patient shipment of clinical trial supplies, patient-specific sample collection kits, direct-from-patient shipment of samples to the central lab and collection of clinical trial samples at patient service centers.

They will also explore the latest developments in micro-sampling technologies, which allow for the collection of small blood volumes with minimal discomfort, and their implications for the future of clinical trials. These innovations empower patients to collect samples at home, reducing the need for frequent visits to clinical sites, minimizing discomfort and inconvenience. Attendees will also gain valuable insights into the pivotal role of clinical laboratories in decentralized clinical trial designs.

Register for this webinar to explore how decentralized clinical trials are shaping the future of clinical research and how the central laboratory is innovating patient-centric approaches for better patient outcomes and more efficient trials.

Join experts from Labcorp, Angela Tucker, Program Director, Decentralized Clinical Trials; and Nadia Ayala-Lopez, PhD, Director Clinical Chemistry, Medical Affairs, Central Laboratory Services and Clinical Laboratory Director, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovations in Laboratory Testing for Decentralized Clinical Trials and Optimizations for Future.

