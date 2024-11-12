Innovations in Laboratory Testing for Decentralized Clinical Trials and Optimizations for Future, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the role decentralized and patient-centric testing plays in enhancing patient recruitment, retention and engagement. Attendees will learn how a direct-to-patient logistics network can enable sampling from patients in patient service centers and support decentralized design. The featured speakers will discuss the use of micro-sampling technology and how it can support patient-centric clinical trials with at-home testing.
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials are undergoing a paradigm shift with the advent of decentralized clinical trials. In this webinar, the speakers will explore the emerging trends and future directions in decentralized clinical trials, focusing on how a large global central clinical laboratory supports decentralized lab sampling and medical laboratory testing for these trials.
Decentralized clinical trials offer a promising solution to many of the challenges faced by traditional clinical trials. By leveraging technology and innovative approaches, decentralized clinical trials aim to enhance patient recruitment, retention and engagement while reducing geographical and logistical barriers.
The speakers will discuss how the central laboratory is supporting medical laboratory testing in a decentralized setting. This includes using advanced logistics for the direct-to-patient shipment of clinical trial supplies, patient-specific sample collection kits, direct-from-patient shipment of samples to the central lab and collection of clinical trial samples at patient service centers.
They will also explore the latest developments in micro-sampling technologies, which allow for the collection of small blood volumes with minimal discomfort, and their implications for the future of clinical trials. These innovations empower patients to collect samples at home, reducing the need for frequent visits to clinical sites, minimizing discomfort and inconvenience. Attendees will also gain valuable insights into the pivotal role of clinical laboratories in decentralized clinical trial designs.
Register for this webinar to explore how decentralized clinical trials are shaping the future of clinical research and how the central laboratory is innovating patient-centric approaches for better patient outcomes and more efficient trials.
Join experts from Labcorp, Angela Tucker, Program Director, Decentralized Clinical Trials; and Nadia Ayala-Lopez, PhD, Director Clinical Chemistry, Medical Affairs, Central Laboratory Services and Clinical Laboratory Director, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovations in Laboratory Testing for Decentralized Clinical Trials and Optimizations for Future.
