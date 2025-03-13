Innovations in Nucleic Acid Chemistry: Bridging Synthesis, Function and Therapeutic Frontiers, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will discuss the emergence of nucleic acid-based drugs, such as mRNA vaccines, siRNA therapies and CRISPR-based gene editing tools, which are revolutionizing medicine by offering targeted and personalized treatment options. Post this

Next, they will examine the functional aspects of nucleic acids, focusing on their roles beyond traditional genetic encoding. From catalytic RNAs to nucleic acid-based nanostructures, they will highlight how these molecules are being engineered to perform diverse biological and chemical functions, opening new avenues for research and application.

Finally, the presentation will address the transformative impact of nucleic acid chemistry on therapeutic development. They will discuss the emergence of nucleic acid-based drugs, such as mRNA vaccines, siRNA therapies and CRISPR-based gene editing tools, which are revolutionizing medicine by offering targeted and personalized treatment options.

By bridging the gaps between synthesis, function and therapeutic application, this presentation will underscore the pivotal role of nucleic acid chemistry in driving innovation across multiple scientific and medical domains.

Register for this webinar to explore the frontiers of nucleic acid chemistry and its potential to shape the future of biotechnology and healthcare.

Join Dr. Jinsen Chen, Executive Director of Nucleic Acid Chemistry, HitGen Inc., and Dr. Minghong Zhong, CEO, GeneLancet Biosciences Inc. for the live webinar on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovations in Nucleic Acid Chemistry: Bridging Synthesis, Function and Therapeutic Frontiers.

