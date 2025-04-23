Innovations in Rave EDC: Enhancing the Clinical Trial Data Experience for Sites, Sponsors and CROs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the latest updates to clinical data management tools. Attendees will gain insight into the new features and functionalities that have been introduced to improve the study build process. The featured speakers will discuss the latest innovations to simplify the data capture process and enhance data management practices. Attendees will learn how incorporating real-world data into clinical trials enhances data richness and applicability to real-world settings. The speakers will discuss how these updates deliver operational efficiencies across various aspects of clinical trials, improving workflows for sites, sponsors and CROs.

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that will provide a comprehensive update on the latest core clinical data acquisition product capabilities.

The expert speakers will focus on how new innovations in clinical data management can enhance the clinical trial experience for sites, sponsors and CROs. They will provide an essential overview of the latest enhancements on a suite of tools that are tailored to streamline clinical operations and elevate competitive positioning.