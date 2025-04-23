Innovations in Rave EDC: Enhancing the Clinical Trial Data Experience for Sites, Sponsors and CROs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the latest updates to clinical data management tools. Attendees will gain insight into the new features and functionalities that have been introduced to improve the study build process. The featured speakers will discuss the latest innovations to simplify the data capture process and enhance data management practices. Attendees will learn how incorporating real-world data into clinical trials enhances data richness and applicability to real-world settings. The speakers will discuss how these updates deliver operational efficiencies across various aspects of clinical trials, improving workflows for sites, sponsors and CROs.
TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that will provide a comprehensive update on the latest core clinical data acquisition product capabilities.
The expert speakers will focus on how new innovations in clinical data management can enhance the clinical trial experience for sites, sponsors and CROs. They will provide an essential overview of the latest enhancements on a suite of tools that are tailored to streamline clinical operations and elevate competitive positioning.
In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into the latest innovations across study build, data capture and management, medical coding and real-world data (RWD). Learn how the latest clinical data management technology enhancements are transforming the study build process, making data capture simpler and faster and optimizing workflows for sites, sponsors and CROs.
Register for this webinar to stay ahead with the latest advancements and see how clinical data management is helping organizations navigate the complexities of modern trials with confidence.
Join experts from Medidata, Mike Barrera, Sr. Director Product Management, Rave Study Conduct and Platform Solutions; and Samir Jain, Senior Director, EHR Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovations in Rave EDC: Enhancing the Clinical Trial Data Experience for Sites, Sponsors and CROs.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article