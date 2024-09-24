Innovative Approaches in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about operational efficiency in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis studies by ensuring seamless integration of data from sample collection to analysis. Attendees will gain insights into imaging and histological techniques for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis by preparing and standardizing liver biopsy samples. The featured speakers will discuss the evolution of read paradigms from single to multi-read techniques.
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The evolving landscape of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) research demands precise and reliable methodologies to ensure accurate data collection and analysis. In this upcoming webinar, the expert speakers will provide a deep dive into the imaging and histological techniques that are foundational to MASH studies. Attendees will also gain insights into the operational and medical strategies that streamline the research process, ensuring that studies are conducted with the highest level of quality and consistency.
Learn from Medpace experts, as they explore strategies to enhance operational efficiency, focusing on ensuring seamless integration of data throughout the study process — from sample collection to final analysis. They will also cover best practices for the preparation and standardization of liver biopsy samples, essential for accurate histological evaluation. This will include detailed guidance on resolving connectivity issues related to transitioning from traditional microscopy to whole-slide digital images. Additionally, the webinar will discuss the evolution of read paradigms in histology, from single to multi-read techniques, and the implications this has for diagnostic accuracy and research outcomes in MASH.
This webinar will thus offer a comprehensive overview from sample acquisition of biopsy samples to final endpoint analysis — emphasizing the importance of maintaining consistency across tissue batches over extended study periods, which is crucial for the integrity of MASH studies. Register for this webinar today.
Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Salvatore Zabbatino, MD, Senior Director, Core Laboratories; Dr. Robert McGee, MD, PhD, Senior Medical Director, Central Laboratories; Dr. Nicola Owen, PhD, MBBS, Medical Director; and Jenson Ruiz Garcia, MSc, Clinical Trial Management, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovative Approaches in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Research.
