Innovative Approaches in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar will discuss the evolution of read paradigms in histology, from single to multi-read techniques, and the implications this has for diagnostic accuracy and research outcomes in MASH. Post this

This webinar will thus offer a comprehensive overview from sample acquisition of biopsy samples to final endpoint analysis — emphasizing the importance of maintaining consistency across tissue batches over extended study periods, which is crucial for the integrity of MASH studies. Register for this webinar today.

Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Salvatore Zabbatino, MD, Senior Director, Core Laboratories; Dr. Robert McGee, MD, PhD, Senior Medical Director, Central Laboratories; Dr. Nicola Owen, PhD, MBBS, Medical Director; and Jenson Ruiz Garcia, MSc, Clinical Trial Management, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovative Approaches in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Research.

