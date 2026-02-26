Innovative Beauty Group Brings Agency, Innovation, and Intelligence to MakeUp in Los Angeles 2026

centdegrès changed the model for IBG. We were a product development company. Now we are a brand development company. MakeUp in LA is where North America meets that capability for the first time." — Jennifer Raphael, CEO North America Post this

Agency: centdegrès Creative Capabilities Arrive in North America

Following IBG's acquisition of Paris-based creative agency centdegrès in July 2025, MakeUp in Los Angeles 2026 marks the first time centdegrès' brand strategy, product design, and creative direction capabilities will be presented to the North American beauty industry. Founded in 1988 and recognized for its work with prestige and luxury brands, centdegrès brings nearly four decades of expertise in brand creation, visual identity, and retail storytelling to IBG's existing turnkey infrastructure.

The integration positions IBG to serve the full spectrum of beauty, from mass to luxury, with a creative depth that was previously available only through standalone agency relationships.

"centdegrès changed the model for IBG. We were a product development company. Now we are a brand development company," said Jennifer Raphael, CEO North America. "MakeUp in LA is where North America meets that capability for the first time."

Innovation: First-to-Market Packaging Concepts from Design and Engineering

IBG's design and engineering teams will debut proprietary first-to-market packaging concepts at MakeUp in LA, showcasing novel formats and structural innovations. These concepts represent the convergence of structural engineering, consumer demands, and trend-forward design, demonstrating IBG's ability to bring differentiated packaging to market ahead of the curve.

Intelligence: The Beauty Intelligence Division and MakeUp in LA Matcha Mode Collection

IBG's newly launched Beauty Intelligence Division integrates trend intelligence, category-level market research, and proprietary consumer behavior analysis into a data-first product development methodology. The MakeUp in LA Matcha Mode collection is the first product line developed entirely through this methodology. The collection was born from a demand signal that was impossible to ignore: matcharelated searches, consumer craze and wellness convergence in US beauty alone grew as one of the fastest accelerating trends supported by spikes in search volume and social engagement conversations accelerating across every major digital platform.

The collection spans skincare, makeup, body care, hair care, and accessories with each product validated against category-specific data including individual search trends, market sizing, and consumer behavior signals. The collection draws on Kbeauty formulation principles and textural innovation rooted in IBG's Seoul-based expertise, translating Korean skincare philosophy into unique formats that appeal directly to consumer preferences.

"We built the Beauty Intelligence Division because we believe the future of beauty product development belongs to companies that can read consumer signals in real time and translate them into market-ready products at speed," said Jennifer Raphael, CEO North America. "Matcha Mode is the proof of concept. Every product in this collection exists because the data said there was unmet demand, and our teams, from Seoul to Los Angeles, turned that signal into something a consumer can hold in their hands and share on their feeds."

What to Expect at MakeUp in Los Angeles 2026

IBG's exhibit at MakeUp in Los Angeles 2026 will bring together the full depth of its ecosystem in a single experience. Attendees can expect to see the complete Matcha Mode collection with supporting trend data, centdegrès-led brand strategy and creative direction capabilities, first-to-market packaging concepts, and specialized products demonstrating how the Beauty Intelligence Division translates consumer data into actionable product roadmaps.

