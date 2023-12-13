Innovative Breakthrough in SMS Technology: Now Send Up to 1000 Messages Per Second

ProTexting, a pioneering force in digital communication solutions, today unveiled its latest achievement in SMS technology, offering an unprecedented capability to send up to 1000 text messages per second. This milestone is a major step forward in the world of digital communication, addressing the urgent need for high-speed messaging in various sectors.
The new SMS service by ProTexting is designed to cater to businesses and organizations that require rapid and reliable dissemination of information. Whether it's for critical alerts, SMS marketing campaigns with read rates over 94%, or large-scale communication, this service guarantees unmatched speed and efficiency.
A Word from the CEO, Kalin Kassabov
"Our commitment at ProTexting has always been towards innovation and excellence in communication technologies," said CEO Kalin Kassabov. "With this new service, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in SMS technology. This is more than just a messaging service; it's a tool that will redefine how businesses and organizations connect with their audiences in real-time and at an incredible scale."
Advanced SMS Technology for Today's Demands
The service leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure not only speed but also reliability and security in message delivery. It is equipped to handle high message volumes seamlessly and incorporates robust security measures to safeguard user data and privacy.
Transforming Business Communications
This service opens new horizons for business communications, offering a solution that is in line with the instantaneous nature of today's digital world. Businesses can now reach their audiences faster than ever, ensuring immediate impact and engagement.
About ProTexting
ProTexting is at the forefront of digital messaging and communication solutions, specializing in advanced SMS and MMS innovative technologies. The company is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the dynamic texting needs of its clients.
