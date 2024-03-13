Innovative Breathwork Experience "Symphony of the Soul" Offers a Path to Healing and Mindfulness

Symphony of the Soul is more than just a concert; it's a truly immersive journey into mindfulness and healing in a space of connection and community. Post this

Breathwork, a safe and powerful non-pharmacological modality, has been shown to facilitate deep healing and mindfulness, similar to the experiences reported with psychedelic therapies. By combining guided breathwork meditation with live music and immersive visuals, "Symphony of the Soul" creates a profound, shared journey of self-discovery and inner peace.

Leading the breathwork session is Vivian Rosenthal, founder of Frequency Breathwork and a renowned expert in crafting transformative experiences. Rosenthal's work has been featured at major events like SXSW, Art Basel, and AREA15, showcasing her ability to guide participants to new levels of awareness and healing.

"In a world where so many are struggling with mental health challenges, especially our veterans, it's crucial that we explore every avenue for healing," Rosenthal explains. "Breathwork offers a safe, accessible way to achieve profound states of consciousness and self-discovery. Symphony of the Soul is more than just a concert; it's a truly immersive journey into mindfulness and healing in a space of connection and community."

Proceeds from the event will directly support a pioneering breathwork study for veterans with PTSD, conducted in partnership with the nonprofit Heroic Hearts Project. This research aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of breathwork as a complementary treatment for mental health conditions, paving the way for greater acceptance and accessibility.

For those seeking a transformative experience and the chance to support a meaningful cause, "Symphony of the Soul" offers an unparalleled opportunity. Tickets are now available.

Don't miss this unique journey into the cutting edge of mindfulness and healing. Join us on April 27 at the Flint Institute of Music Capitol Building and be part of a movement towards expanded consciousness and collective healing.

