Innovative Clinical Biomarkers for SLE and RA: Advancing Autoimmune Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this free webinar to deepen your understanding of how emerging biomarkers for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can provide diagnostic clarity in cases where ambiguous disease states complicate diagnosis. Participants will explore how innovative T Cell and RA biomarkers enhance the clinical value of the AVISE CTD platform by addressing the limitations of traditional biomarkers.
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How can anti-nuclear antibody (ANA)-positive patients who also have undifferentiated connective tissue disease (UCTD) quickly find a diagnosis? The conventional biomarkers available today can still leave some patients without the required answers to end their diagnostic journey.
Traditional SLE biomarkers like anti-dsDNA, anti-Smith and serum complement C3 and C4 often lack the sensitivity required to detect a significant number of early SLE cases. In this webinar, the speakers will share evidence that the addition of novel T Cell biomarkers to AVISE CTD results in 33% more sensitivity for SLE than conventional biomarkers alone.
Additionally, attendees will be introduced to a new biomarker panel developed to overcome the diagnostic challenges of seronegative RA. The speakers will present research demonstrating that these novel biomarkers, which show 95-99% specificity against healthy individuals, can help confirm an RA diagnosis even when anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) and rheumatoid factor (RF) are absent.
Register for this webinar today to learn how clinical biomarkers can help expedite diagnoses and optimize treatment strategies for ANA-positive patients suspected of RA or lupus.
Join Dr. George Muñoz, MD, Rheumatologist and Internist, The Institute for Functional Medicine; and Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD, Rheumatologist and Chief Innovation Officer, Exagen Inc., for the live webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovative Clinical Biomarkers for SLE and RA: Advancing Autoimmune Diagnostics.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article