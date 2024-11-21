Innovative Clinical Biomarkers for SLE and RA: Advancing Autoimmune Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the speakers will share evidence that the addition of novel T Cell biomarkers to AVISE CTD results in 33% more sensitivity for SLE than conventional biomarkers alone. Post this

Additionally, attendees will be introduced to a new biomarker panel developed to overcome the diagnostic challenges of seronegative RA. The speakers will present research demonstrating that these novel biomarkers, which show 95-99% specificity against healthy individuals, can help confirm an RA diagnosis even when anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) and rheumatoid factor (RF) are absent.

Register for this webinar today to learn how clinical biomarkers can help expedite diagnoses and optimize treatment strategies for ANA-positive patients suspected of RA or lupus.

Join Dr. George Muñoz, MD, Rheumatologist and Internist, The Institute for Functional Medicine; and Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD, Rheumatologist and Chief Innovation Officer, Exagen Inc., for the live webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovative Clinical Biomarkers for SLE and RA: Advancing Autoimmune Diagnostics.

