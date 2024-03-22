Innovative Color-Coded Dog Poop Bags Launched by 3poo1: A Revolutionary Step in Responsible Pet Ownership

3poo1's color-coded dog poop bags change colors as you get to the end of the roll, reminding you to refill when you get low. This first of its kind approach in the pet care space helps to simplify pet waste management while also contributing to environmental sustainability. Post this

3poo1's color-coded dog poop bags change colors as you get to the end of the roll, reminding you to refill when you get low. This first of its kind approach in the pet care space helps to simplify pet waste management while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

Here are some key features and benefits:

Color-Coded: Easily identify when you are running out of bags

Eco-Friendly: Made from certified compostable plant-based materials.

Durable and Leak-Proof: 33% thicker than traditional poop bag competitors.

Community Impact: A portion of our proceeds goes towards local pet shelters and environmental cleanup initiatives.

3poo1 color-coded dog poop bags are now available for purchase on the 3poo1 website, on Amazon, and in select pet stores nationwide.

"We believe 3poo1 can bring novel solutions to pet owners such as variable colors, enabling them to make better environmental decisions without significantly changing their habits," said Paul O'Leary, co-founder of 3poo1.

3poo1 is committed to innovation and sustainability in pet care. With the launch of its color-coded dog poop bags, the company has made significant progress in environmental responsibility and community service. For more information, visit 3poo1.com or contact us at [email protected]m.

3poo1 was started by two California natives and life-long pet owners, Mangalpal and Paul. They had two priorities in mind: locally produced and manufactured with eco-friendly materials. 3poo1 partnered with a leading bioplastic bag manufacturer in Santa Ana CA, and built out a high-tech printing solution. After two years of refinement, 3poo1 bags are now available for purchase at 3poo1.com and fine pet retailers.

Media Contact

Mangalpal Takhar, 3poo1, 1 (415) 483-2871, [email protected], 3poo1.com

SOURCE 3poo1