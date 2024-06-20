Innovative Device Can Save Up to 30% on Monthly Water Bills for Commercial Properties

"Our mission at Wave Valve is to provide cost-effective solutions that not only can save our clients' money, but also contribute to water conservation efforts," said Aron Aharonoff, CEO of Wave Valve, Inc. Post this

"Our mission at Wave Valve is to provide cost-effective solutions that not only can save our clients' money, but also contribute to water conservation efforts," said Aron Aharonoff, CEO of Wave Valve, Inc. "We are excited to showcase this innovative technology and help businesses achieve substantial savings on their monthly water bills."

Key Features of the Wave Valve Include:

Up to 30% Monthly Savings: Proven to reduce water bills by up to 30%, delivering significant cost savings for commercial property owners.

Made in the USA : Crafted with 100% medical grade stainless 316 steel, providing durability and high performance.

: Crafted with 100% medical grade stainless 316 steel, providing durability and high performance. Variety of Sizes: Available in sizes from ¾" pipes to 32" pipes, accommodating different property needs.

Zero Down Financing: Flexible financing options with zero down payment to make the valve accessible to all businesses.

Easy Installation: Designed for straight forward integration into the existing water pipe on the customer side of the meter. Total installation time is typically under one (1) hour.

Nationwide Availability: Available for commercial properties across the United States .

. Satisfaction Guaranteed: Backed by a 6-month moneyback guarantee and a 15-year manufacturer product warranty.

Wave Valve Inc., based in Florida, has a passion for water-saving innovations. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, the company offers products that meet rigorous standards for performance and durability.

Businesses interested in reducing their monthly water bills and contributing to environmental sustainability are encouraged to visit https://WaveValve.com or contact the company directly.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Giudice – President

Wave Valve, Inc.

Tel# 561-717-7887

[email protected]

WaveValve.com

Media Contact

SOURCE Wave Valve, inc.