Innovative Food-Tech Marketplace HUNGRY Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Year in a Row

The highly anticipated Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data in order to recognize 5,000 of the country's most successful private businesses. The global acknowledgement that comes with inclusion on the list gives businesses like HUNGRY — which was recently valued at $270 million after raising more than $60 million in seed funding — the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent.

"It feels like a dream-come-true times three to place on the coveted Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said HUNGRY Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. "We've turbocharged every aspect of our business since coming out of the pandemic and have found even more ways to innovate and grow. This recognition is a testament to our team, our investors, and our clients who have believed in us since Day 1."

Since its founding in 2017, HUNGRY has expanded to 13 major cities across North America with its Virtual Chef Experiences, Pop-Up Cafes, and Food Delivery & Logistics Services. In May 2022 it completed the acquisition of NatureBox, a better-for-you snacks brand, HUNGRY's third major acquisition in as many years.

HUNGRY successfully raised $10 million in Series C1 funding in 2023, including investments from pro athletes such as Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil, Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons, Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner, and Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith, as well as recurring investor Robert G. Hisaoka of RGH Capital. Other HUNGRY investors include celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai, Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Usher, Kevin Hart, Ndamukong Suh, and a host of others. HUNGRY is using capital from the C1 round to fuel further growth and help reach full operational profitability.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY, the innovative food-tech marketplace that connects businesses with top local chefs and restaurants, was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani, and Jeff Grass. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a growing national footprint, HUNGRY has rapidly disrupted the $60-billion corporate food and events market with its curated solutions as well as live and virtual experiences. HUNGRY is laser-focused on improving the lives of the chefs, clients, and communities it serves, donating over 1 million meals to people in need through its Fighting Hunger program and actively promoting waste reduction through its Food Solutions environmental sustainability initiative. HUNGRY's notable investors include Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Ndamukong Suh, and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. In addition to Washington, HUNGRY has operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit tryhungry.com.

