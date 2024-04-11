Innovative Functional Service Provider Solutions for Biopharma Growth and Transition, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the challenges faced by biopharma companies at different scales, emphasizing the need for specialized talent and seamless collaboration to prevent project delays. Attendees will learn strategies for effective team structure and management with insight into creating a strategic team setup that minimizes client effort, enhances communication and positions the functional service provider (FSP) as a natural extension of the client. The featured speakers will discuss the importance of clear and consistent communication in project success and the significance of maintaining project momentum. The speakers will also share best practices for talent acquisition, onboarding and retention, as well as the importance of processes that ensure stability and efficacy within project teams.
TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will explore cutting-edge strategies and solutions that enable biopharma companies to efficiently scale operations and navigate transitions. The speakers will discuss the role of innovative functional service provider (FSP) models in offering the needed flexibility, efficiency and expertise to hasten drug development timelines and facilitate smooth growth transitions.
In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into challenges faced by biopharma companies at different scales, emphasizing the need for specialized talent and seamless collaboration to prevent project delays. The speakers will also focus on strategies for effective team management with insight into creating a strategic team setup that minimizes effort, enhances communication and positions the FSP as a natural extension of the client.
They will also evaluate the importance of clear and consistent communication in project success and the significance of maintaining project momentum through regular updates, detailed reports and effective training and workload management. Using a detailed case study, the expert speakers will address the pressing need for scalability and agility in clinical development processes.
Register for this webinar today to understand how innovative functional service provider models help biopharma companies improve drug development timelines and smoothen growth transitions.
Join experts from TFS HealthScience, Harold Nadin, Director Talent Acquisition; and Marta Santos Espada, Associate Director, Strategic Resourcing Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovative Functional Service Provider Solutions for Biopharma Growth and Transition.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article