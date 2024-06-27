Innovative Health and US Endovascular Announce Agreement to Drive Cost Savings in Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Office-Based Labs

"ASCs and OBLs are often under significant cost pressure, and our new reprocessing program is designed to create significant cost savings of more than $1,000 in many procedures." Post this

"ASCs and OBLs are often under significant cost pressure, and our new reprocessing program is designed to create significant cost savings of more than $1,000 in many procedures," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "We are proud to partner with US Endovascular, the premier supplier of coronary and peripheral devices to ASCs and OBLs in the United States."

US Endovascular works directly with manufacturing partners, removing all unnecessary layers in the sales channel and supply chain, which significantly impacts costs and improves a medical facility's bottom line. At the same time, the company's relentless commitment to quality has played a role in the agreement with Innovative Health.

John S. McCurdy, US Endovascular President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Building a strong strategic partnership with Innovative Health expands US Endovascular's capabilities and supports our goal of providing the highest quality products to our customers and maximizing value across all market segments. Our relationship with Innovative Health addresses the economic challenges facing physicians and hospitals today. With Innovative Health having 47 cleared devices, including IVUS, EP catheters and a pipeline that includes atherectomy, incorporating a reprocessing program is one of the most efficient solutions for reducing disposable material costs in ambulatory surgery centers, office-based labs and hospital systems."

About US Endovascular

US Endovascular (USE) is a St. Louis, MO-based medical device sourcing, procurement and distribution company. Through USE's E-commerce solutions and centralized logistics operations, the company can aggregate suppliers, streamline the supply chain and optimize value. USE is committed to providing high-quality peripheral and coronary endovascular devices at the lowest possible cost to the end user (ASCs, OBLs and hospitals).

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

Media Contact

Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://innovative-health.com

