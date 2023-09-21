Innovative Health Brings EP Labs' Carbon Emissions into Focus with New Sustainability Calculator

Even a simple tool, like our emissions reduction calculator, can make a huge difference when it comes to arming clients with the knowledge and data they need to make informed decisions. Tweet this

"At Innovative Health, we're committed to giving hospital leaders the information and tools they need to move their environmental sustainability efforts forward in a substantial and quantifiable way," Ferreira added. "Even a simple tool, like our emissions reduction calculator, can make a huge difference when it comes to arming clients with the knowledge and data they need to make informed decisions."

Today, healthcare is responsible for almost 5 percent of all carbon emissions, and more than 80 percent of those emissions come from the supply chain. Each device used in a standard EP lab procedure contributes up to the equivalent of 10 pounds of CO2, and an average of 5.9 devices used in EP procedures can be reprocessed, rather than simply being used and discarded. By implementing a complete reprocessing program, EP labs could effectively cut their per-procedure greenhouse gas contribution in half.

To learn more about how EP labs can reduce their carbon footprints with EP reprocessing, check out Innovative Health's informational video and emissions reduction calculator here.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

Media Contact

Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://innovative-health.com

SOURCE Innovative Health