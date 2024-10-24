Innovative Health Commits to Ambitious 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal

The reprocessing company seeks to further improve its already impressive impact on greenhouse gas emissions in healthcare.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. today announced that it has made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its reprocessing operations through a series of initiatives leading up to 2030. As a single-use device reprocessing company, Innovative Health is already responsible for reducing healthcare carbon emissions due to the circular re-use program the industry represents. However, the company wants to take this commitment to the next level.
Using a reprocessed electrophysiology device from Innovative Health instead of a new device already reduces the GHG footprint by about 50%. Published Life-Cycle Analysis (LCA) studies have shown that while using a new electrophysiology device is associated with a 3.86 pound CO2-equivalent emissions footprint, using a reprocessed electrophysiology device only emits 1.92 pounds of CO2. These numbers are based on regular electrophysiology reprocessing operations and do not precisely reflect Innovative Health's reprocessing procedures.
"From an environmental perspective, we cannot be satisfied that with the simple fact that using one of our reprocessed devices is better than using a new one," said Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. "We are challenging ourselves to push beyond the already impressive environmental performance of our industry. I am convinced there are ways to further reduce our GHG emissions – and the initiatives we have started now will address major areas of opportunity. Everybody in healthcare needs to be thinking about reducing environmental harm – and everybody should commit to measureable results."
Innovative Health has committed to reducing manufacturing (reprocessing) process (scope 1, 2 and 3) GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 compared against a fiscal 2024 baseline. The company's GHG reduction program targets the reprocessing process itself, where more efficient use of water, cleaning agents, and equipment will lead to significant GHG emission reductions. In addition, the company is looking at packaging materials, collection/shipping materials, and device end-of-life solutions as further areas of GHG reduction opportunity.
About Innovative Health
Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.
Media Contact
Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://innovative-health.com
SOURCE Innovative Health
Share this article