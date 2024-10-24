Innovative Health Commits to Ambitious 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal

We are challenging ourselves to push beyond the already impressive environmental performance of our industry. I am convinced there are ways to further reduce our GHG emissions – and the initiatives we have started now will address major areas of opportunity. Post this

"From an environmental perspective, we cannot be satisfied that with the simple fact that using one of our reprocessed devices is better than using a new one," said Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. "We are challenging ourselves to push beyond the already impressive environmental performance of our industry. I am convinced there are ways to further reduce our GHG emissions – and the initiatives we have started now will address major areas of opportunity. Everybody in healthcare needs to be thinking about reducing environmental harm – and everybody should commit to measureable results."

Innovative Health has committed to reducing manufacturing (reprocessing) process (scope 1, 2 and 3) GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 compared against a fiscal 2024 baseline. The company's GHG reduction program targets the reprocessing process itself, where more efficient use of water, cleaning agents, and equipment will lead to significant GHG emission reductions. In addition, the company is looking at packaging materials, collection/shipping materials, and device end-of-life solutions as further areas of GHG reduction opportunity.

