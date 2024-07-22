Innovative Health Enters Agreement with MC Healthcare to Promote Reprocessing and the Environment

"Our collaboration with Innovative Health will help drive short-term environmental results as well as long-term financial results." - MC Healthcare President and CEO Masayasu Miike Post this

"Innovative Health's reprocessing program already saves our hospital partners hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. Getting used devices from Japan enables us to significantly boost these savings with the availability of additional reprocessed devices," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "It is a great honor for us to partner with MC Healthcare to create this win-win situation for hospitals and the environment."

Innovative Health is the leading reprocessor of single-use devices used in electrophysiology and interventional cardiology labs in hospitals. The company's regulatory and reprocessing technology expertise will enable the two companies to not only achieve these immediate environmental and cost savings results, but also to promote the practice of single-use reprocessing in Japan and eventually build a reprocessing program there.

"MC Healthcare is committed to making an impact for our hospital partners, and improving their financial and environmental sustainability is an important part of this commitment," said MC Healthcare President and CEO Masayasu Miike. "Our collaboration with Innovative Health will help drive short-term environmental results as well as long-term financial results."

The agreement is being implemented during the summer of 2024 with gradual inclusion of more Japanese hospitals in the program.

About MC Healthcare

MC Healthcare is a healthcare company that offers comprehensive support for nationwide hospital partners in Japan. Its service lines include procurement and management of medical supplies, group purchasing of medical supplies, and sales and maintenance of medical devices.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

