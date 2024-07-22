Innovative Health Enters Agreement with MC Healthcare to Promote Reprocessing and the Environment

Agreement will enable development of a Japanese single-use medical device reprocessing program while providing environmental benefits in Japan and higher savings for hospitals in the U.S.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. and MC Healthcare, Inc. today announced that they have entered into an agreement that will enable hospitals within MC Healthcare's Japanese network to reduce environmental impact and at the same time allow Innovative Health's U.S. hospital partners to increase their savings from single-use medical device reprocessing. MC Healthcare will collect select used single-use devices that cannot be reprocessed and reused in Japan from hospitals. Innovative Health will acquire and reprocess these devices, enabling U.S. hospitals to increase their use of single-use devices and reduce costs, while Japanese hospitals reduce their environmental footprint.
Single-use device reprocessing is an established practice in the U.S., but it's still an adolescent industry in Japan, and getting regulatory clearances to reprocess single-use devices in Japan is a time-consuming process. While the long-term plan is for MC Healthcare and Innovative Health to develop a single-use medical device reprocessing program in Japan, this agreement allows for short-term benefits to be realized immediately.
"Innovative Health's reprocessing program already saves our hospital partners hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. Getting used devices from Japan enables us to significantly boost these savings with the availability of additional reprocessed devices," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "It is a great honor for us to partner with MC Healthcare to create this win-win situation for hospitals and the environment."
Innovative Health is the leading reprocessor of single-use devices used in electrophysiology and interventional cardiology labs in hospitals. The company's regulatory and reprocessing technology expertise will enable the two companies to not only achieve these immediate environmental and cost savings results, but also to promote the practice of single-use reprocessing in Japan and eventually build a reprocessing program there.
"MC Healthcare is committed to making an impact for our hospital partners, and improving their financial and environmental sustainability is an important part of this commitment," said MC Healthcare President and CEO Masayasu Miike. "Our collaboration with Innovative Health will help drive short-term environmental results as well as long-term financial results."
The agreement is being implemented during the summer of 2024 with gradual inclusion of more Japanese hospitals in the program.
About MC Healthcare
MC Healthcare is a healthcare company that offers comprehensive support for nationwide hospital partners in Japan. Its service lines include procurement and management of medical supplies, group purchasing of medical supplies, and sales and maintenance of medical devices.
About Innovative Health
Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.
Media Contact
Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://innovative-health.com
SOURCE Innovative Health
