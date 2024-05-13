Innovative Health Reports Strong Growth in Cost and Environmental Savings for EP Labs at the 2024 Heart Rhythm Society Conference

"Electrophysiologists are increasingly aware that they need to play a role in reducing the cost of electrophysiology procedures in order to deliver the patient care impact they want." Post this

While single-use device reprocessing and its cost savings benefits have traditionally been promoted by lab management, physicians are increasingly playing a role in the adoption of device re-use in the electrophysiology lab.

"Electrophysiologists are increasingly aware that they need to play a role in reducing the cost of electrophysiology procedures in order to deliver the patient care impact they want," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "At the same time, they are becoming increasingly sensitive to the impact the relentless adoption of new single-use device technology has on the environment. I believe they are truly adopting a sense of resource stewardship that is so badly needed in electrophysiology today. I am hopeful that Heart Rhythm Society's conference will reflect this."

Innovative Health will focus its dialogue at Heart Rhythm Society 2024 on resource stewardship, its combined financial and environmental benefits, and the role the physician plays in this. The company recently received its 47th clearance from FDA. Its most recent clearance grants Innovative Health the ability to reprocess Boston Scientific's VersaCross® Access Solution and SureFlex™ Steerable Guiding Sheath.

HRS attendees can visit Innovative Health at booth No. 1047 or contact the company directly at [email protected] to set up a meeting. To hear more about Rick Ferreira's expectations for the conference, please check out this short video.

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

